Bernice Louise Johnson Cullison Published 10:40 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Bernice Louise Johnson Cullison passed away March 23, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer.

Bernice was born on January 28, 1933 to Pearl Holley Johnson and Herschel Johnson, one of five children. She attended school in Webster County throughout her childhood. At the age of 18, Bernice went to Gradwohl School of Medical Technology in St. Louis, MS to train to be a Medical Technologist. Once back home, she worked for Stewart Webster County Hospital for almost four years and then Sumter Regional Hospital for thirty-four years, eventually becoming Chief Lab Technician.

In November 1952, Bernice met Elmer Cullison and within two months, they were married. Their first born was Rita Ann and along came Butch, Gary, John, Debra, and Daniel. Bernice and Elmer built a wonderful life together and enjoyed it to the fullest raising kids, square dancing, mixing Southern cooking with Indiana style food, and creating their homestead.

After retiring from the hospital at 59, you could find Bernice in the yard working in the garden, tending to animals, or doting on her many grandchildren. Later in life Bernice loved sewing, card games, dominos, hosting her large family, feeding her dogs from her plate, watching sports, and eating cornbread and buttermilk.

Most of her life Bernice was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she became the first female Deacon of the church. For nearly the last decade Bernice was an active member of Plains United Methodist Church and was a proud member of WOW.

Bernice wore many hats and was known by many names: Mama, Aunt Ben, Grandma, GG Mom, Bernie, and Ms. Bernice just to name a few. But whatever name you knew her by, she loved you and treated you like family.

Bernice was preceding in death by her daughter Rita Ann Cullison, her husband Elmer Cullison, brothers Buddy and R.E., and both parents.

Bernice leaves behind her siblings Frank (Susan) Johnson and Bea Spann, 5 children and their spouses: Butch (Pam), Gary (Carla), John (Gayle), Debra (Lee), and Daniel. Also carrying on her legacy are her 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews, and those she collected along the way and claimed as her own.

Bernice, we will always love you the most!

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Plains United Methodist Church

