Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak is snapped with loss to Georgia College Published 9:06 am Monday, March 27, 2023

From staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team (GSW) had its six-game winning streak snapped when they fell to Georgia College (GC) 14-9 on Sunday, March 26, at Hurricane Stadium.

GC scored seven runs and recorded seven hits in the first two innings. It was a deficit from which GSW could not come back from.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 9-0 lead before the GSW bats finally came alive in the seventh inning. The Hurricanes avoided being shut out by scoring two runs on three hits to cut the GC lead to 9-2.

GC hit a home run in the top of the eighth on a blast from Hunter Baker, but the Hurricanes struck back in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs on four hits and cutting the Bobcats lead to 10-6.

There were more fireworks in the ninth inning, as GC scored another four runs to give themselves 14 on the day. In the bottom half of the inning, however, GSW scored three runs, but were not able to stage a comeback and fell to the Bobcats 14-9.

Jake Blinstrub was one of the few bright spots for the Hurricanes. Blinstrub went 3-for-6 at the plate and collected four RBIs.

Grant Adams had a difficult outing on the mound for GSW in taking the loss (3-3). He went one and two thirds innings, giving up seven runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts

The Hurricanes are currently 16-10 overall and are in fourth place in the Peach Belt Conference standings at 12-6. They will try to start another winning streak when they travel to Rome, GA on Tuesday, March 28, to take on Shorter University. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.