Sand Sharks Speared in Sweep by Hurricanes Published 11:29 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team (GSW) swept its three-game weekend series against USC Beaufort by beating the Sand Sharks 8-2 in the final game of the series Saturday evening.

There was no scoring in the first three innings, but in the bottom of the fourth, the Hurricanes scored five runs. GSW got the scoring started on a single from Hailey Pinette and from there, the floodgates opened for the Hurricanes. Lacey Rutledge hit a three-run double and the Hurricanes scored five runs on four hits in the fifth inning.

USCB cut the deficit in the top of the sixth inning down to 5-2 with the Sand Sharks having momentum, but in the bottom half of the inning, the Hurricanes scored three runs on home runs from Zoe Willis and Isabel Marcotte. That was enough to give GSW the 8-2 victory.

Savanna Bradford earned her 13th win after pitching in consecutive days. Bradford tossed a complete seven innings, giving up three hits, no earned runs and struck out nine batters. Bradford improves to 13-3 on the season.

The Lady Hurricanes (29-8, 12-3 PBC) will start a two-week road trip Tuesday afternoon, April 4, as they take on Valdosta State (28-5, 16-2) in a midweek doubleheader, which begins at 4:00 p.m.