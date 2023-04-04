Advisory Council meets for SGTC Industrial Programs Published 9:46 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Industrial Programs Advisory Council recently met on the campus of South Georgia Tech in Americus to discuss SGTC’s Electronics, Industrial/Electrical Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, and Welding programs. The meeting was held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center.

The general purpose of the advisory councils at SGTC is to advise and assist program personnel and the college in training and preparing students to better serve the needs of business and industry in SGTC’s service area, as well as statewide. The Council serves as a link between the workplace and the college.

Members of the advisory councils represent local business and industry that have a direct interest in the program they are involved with and volunteer their time to help SGTC stay abreast of constant changes in the workplace.

Advisory council members attending the meeting were: Johnny Villanueva, General Manager, Flint River Irrigation; Chet Ragsdale, Electrical Supervisor, Imerys; Brian White, Telecom Supervisor, Southern Company; Michael Jakulsky, Electrical Controls Engineer, Imerys; Hunter Clements, Service manager, Truman’s A/C & Heating; and Bryan McMichael, GM of Operations, Parker’s Heating and Air.

Representing SGTC at the meeting were: Dr. David Finley, Academic Dean; Brad Aldridge, Welding Instructor; Ted Eschmann, Welding Instructor; Mike Collins, Electronics Instructor; Johnny Griffin, Air Conditioning Instructor; and Sandhya Muljibhai, WIOA Coordinator.

