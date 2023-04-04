Area Beat Report April 3, 2023
Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hubbard, Kyon Na’Kovine (In Jail), 18, Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Aggravated Assault
- Mims, Cherie Lajune (In Jail), 44, Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers/Special of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- Toms, David Brian (in Jail), 50, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Exploitation of disabled adults/elderly persons
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/3
- GA Hwy 30 W at MM 12 at 2:48 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 122 Crisp Dr. at 10:25 a.m., Forgery
- 1608 S. Lee St. at 12:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 803 at 2:37 p.m., Welfare Check
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Courthouse at 4:58 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 154 Paus Rd. at 11:19 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 12:12 a.m., Parking Violation
- 129 Lexington Circle at 12:28 a.m., Suspicious Person
- E. Shore Dr. at 6:19 a.m., Road Blocked
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B at 6:22 a.m., Suspicious Person