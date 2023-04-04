Wildcats rout Falcons 19-0 Published 10:28 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

From staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats wasted no time in showing their dominance against Furlow Charter. SCHS scored 10 runs in the first and nine in the second to secure a 19-0 drubbing if the Falcons on Thursday, March 30.

SCHS centerfielder Sam Forehand went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the Wildcats’ offense and seven other Wildcats notched hits in this game. In total, the Wildcats earned a total of 10 hits.

Jack Clark pitched all three innings of the abbreviated game. He gave up no runs, no hits, walked two and struck out eight.

The Wildcats (13-5, 8-0 D2 Area 6) will host Chattahoochee County (8-9) on Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m.