Area Beat Report April 10, 2023
Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Clark, Shakelia Shawanna (In Jail), 42, City Probation
- Gary, Christopher Dantrell (In Jail), 33, Housing for Houston County
- Hough, Samantha Tara (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation
- Mann, Chester Adel (In Jail), 42, Arson 2nd degree/Criminal Damage to Property/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Burglary – 2nd degree/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Unlawful dumping/Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- May, Camry Kemarious (In Jail), 29, Unlawful for person to participate in criminal activity/Use of firearm by convicted felony/Murder/Aggravated Assault
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- Sims, Randy (Bonded Out), 53, Bench Warrant
- Stephenson, Mante Jermaine (In Jail), 34, Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/10
- 1280 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:41 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 113 Sweat Avenue at TSG Resolute at 10:22 a.m., Falsifying Identification document
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:18 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Hwy 30 at Tallent Store Rd. at 2:08 p.m., 2:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Industrial and Southerfield 1200 Southerfield Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to signal violation
- 158 Old Stage Rd. at 2:35 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:44 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 3018 Roney Street at 3:46 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 20 at 4:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 205 Johnson St. at 4:20 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 280 W at Bob Dodson Rd. at 11:48 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 109 Old Dawson Rd. at 11:53 p.m., Welfare Check
- 181 Rebel Rd. at 11:57 p.m., Information for officer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:51 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 198 Buttercup Ln. at 3:41 a.m., Identity Theft
- 233 Briarwood Circle at 5:30 a.m., Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby at 5:47 a.m., Theft
- Basket Factory and Southerfield Rd. at 5:53 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
- 1832 Middle River Rd. at 6:07 a.m., Traffic Accident
- Hwy 49 N at SGTC Parkway at 6:29 a.m., Welfare Check
- McLittle Bridge and Hwy 19 South at 6:45 a.m., Traffic Accident/Negative contact with any traffic accidents in area
4/11
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 2:34 a.m., Traffic Stop