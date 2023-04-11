Area Beat Report April 10, 2023

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Clark, Shakelia Shawanna (In Jail), 42, City Probation
  • Gary, Christopher Dantrell (In Jail), 33, Housing for Houston County
  • Hough, Samantha Tara (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation
  • Mann, Chester Adel (In Jail), 42, Arson 2nd degree/Criminal Damage to Property/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Burglary – 2nd degree/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Unlawful dumping/Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
  • May, Camry Kemarious (In Jail), 29, Unlawful for person to participate in criminal activity/Use of firearm by convicted felony/Murder/Aggravated Assault
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Sims, Randy (Bonded Out), 53, Bench Warrant
  • Stephenson, Mante Jermaine (In Jail), 34, Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/10

  • 1280 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:41 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 113 Sweat Avenue at TSG Resolute at 10:22 a.m., Falsifying Identification document
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:18 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Hwy 30 at Tallent Store Rd. at 2:08 p.m., 2:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Industrial and Southerfield 1200 Southerfield Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to signal violation
  • 158 Old Stage Rd. at 2:35 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:44 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 3018 Roney Street at 3:46 p.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 280 E. at MM 20 at 4:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 205 Johnson St. at 4:20 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 280 W at Bob Dodson Rd. at 11:48 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 109 Old Dawson Rd. at 11:53 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 181 Rebel Rd. at 11:57 p.m., Information for officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:51 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 198 Buttercup Ln. at 3:41 a.m., Identity Theft
  • 233 Briarwood Circle at 5:30 a.m., Theft
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby at 5:47 a.m., Theft
  • Basket Factory and Southerfield Rd. at 5:53 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
  • 1832 Middle River Rd. at 6:07 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 49 N at SGTC Parkway at 6:29 a.m., Welfare Check
  • McLittle Bridge and Hwy 19 South at 6:45 a.m., Traffic Accident/Negative contact with any traffic accidents in area

4/11

  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 2:34 a.m., Traffic Stop

 

