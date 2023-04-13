Area Beat Report April 12, 2023

Published 6:35 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dodson Tre’Von Alexander (Sentenced), 26, Sentenced to Serve 12 Days with credit
  • Jenkins, Brianna Mae (In Jail), 27, Theft By Taking – Felony/Trafficking in Cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug related objects/Possession of substances with intent to use to manufacture Schedule I or II controlled substances
  • Johnson, Nathon (Sentenced), 25, Sentenced to serve 28 days with credit
  • Roberts, Quinton Rashad (In Jail), 33, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/13

  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1638 GA Hwy 27 E. at 6:31 a.m., Accident with injuries
  • 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 12:12 p.m., Bad Child
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508 at 1:55 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 153 and Sims Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Damaged Property
  • 243 State Highway 308 at 3 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Carson Brothers at 3:04 p.m., Forgery
  • Tallent Store Rd. and GA Hwy 30 W at 3:29 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 446 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:31 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 177 Graystone Dr. at 9:20 p.m., Bad Child
  • 4243 US Hwy 280 E. at 11 p.m., Information for officer

 

