Area Beat Report April 12, 2023
Published 6:35 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dodson Tre’Von Alexander (Sentenced), 26, Sentenced to Serve 12 Days with credit
- Jenkins, Brianna Mae (In Jail), 27, Theft By Taking – Felony/Trafficking in Cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug related objects/Possession of substances with intent to use to manufacture Schedule I or II controlled substances
- Johnson, Nathon (Sentenced), 25, Sentenced to serve 28 days with credit
- Roberts, Quinton Rashad (In Jail), 33, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/13
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1638 GA Hwy 27 E. at 6:31 a.m., Accident with injuries
- 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 12:12 p.m., Bad Child
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508 at 1:55 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 153 and Sims Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Damaged Property
- 243 State Highway 308 at 3 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Carson Brothers at 3:04 p.m., Forgery
- Tallent Store Rd. and GA Hwy 30 W at 3:29 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 446 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:31 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 177 Graystone Dr. at 9:20 p.m., Bad Child
- 4243 US Hwy 280 E. at 11 p.m., Information for officer