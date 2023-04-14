Donquavious Gudes receives South Georgia Tech’s Lt. Michael Sangster Law Enforcement scholarship Published 2:54 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) instructors stress the importance of getting a good education in addition to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification. SGTC LEA 23-01 graduate Donquavious Gudes of Cuthbert took those words to heart. He will now have the opportunity to continue his pursuit of a degree in Criminal Justice with the Lt. Michael Sangster Law Enforcement scholarship.

Gudes was one of eight graduates in the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Class 23-01. He is the father of three children and his desire is to continue to support them and be a good role for them and others.

“This is an honor to receive this scholarship,” said Gudes. “This will help me further my education in criminal justice and also allow me to better myself and provide for my children’s future.”

Gudes hopes to one day join the GBI and he realizes that continuing his education is one aspect of achiving that dream. He is the 21st Lt. Michael Sangster scholarship award recipient at South Georgia Tech. Lt. Michael Sangster was an officer with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and served as a volunteer instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy from the inception of the program. He lost his battle with cancer and passed away in 2012 at the age of 35. With the help of family, LEA students, friends, SGTC faculty and staff, and Lou Crouch, a scholarship was endowed in his memory for SGTC LEA students.

Michael Sangster of Cordele held numerous POST certifications, including General Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, TASER Instructor, and Driver Instructor.

Lt. Sangster was born in Dooly County but spent most of his life in Cordele. He was the son of Robert Sangster, Sr. and Connie Sangster Youngblood. He has a sister, Melissa Sangster and a son, Caleb.

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, I would like to thank the Sangster family, Lou Crouch and the other individuals who donated to this particular scholarship for partnering with us,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We appreciate the opportunities that this scholarship is providing for our deserving Law Enforcement Academy students. Your investment in an endowed scholarship will continue to give back to our students indefinitely. We appreciate everything you are doing for our students and our community. Thank you again for recognizing the value of the educational opportunities and for supporting this effort. The students you help today will be the public servants that we count on tomorrow in our local communities.”

For more information about making a donation to the Lt. Michael Sangster Scholarship Fund or for endowing a scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.

The South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy program currently takes approximately 11 weeks to complete and most recruits qualify for the HOPE Grant and other forms of financial aid. Admission standards require all students to undergo a thorough background check and adhere to all rules as set forth by the state POST Council. Students will also have to meet minimum scores in English, reading and math. Students also receive college credit towards an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Academy contact the Law Enforcement Academy office at 229.931.2716 or SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Director Brett Murray at 229.931.2756 or bmurray@southgatech.edu.