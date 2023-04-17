Area Beat Report April 14 through 17, 2023

Published 1:48 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dowdell, Kalisha Lashanda (Bonded Out), 44, Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Gonzalez, Alex James (Weekender), 24, Weekender
  • King, Anthony Eugene 9In Jail), 48, Criminal Trespass
  • Marbury, Casandra Denise (In Jail), 52, Probation Violation
  • Pope, Brandon Emanuel (Bonded Out), 35, DUI-Alcohol
  • Richards, Trenton Nathaniel (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Sims, Shandon Marcrice (In Jail), 41, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal lane change
  • Turner, Terrell Deshon (In Jail), 21, Holding for Houston County
  • Wright, Karol Denise (Bonded Out), 31, Simple Assault/Family Violence
  • Sims, Travis Devon (In Jail), 39, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal lane change

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/14

  • Hwy 30 passed Hwy 45 at 4:35 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • District Line Rd. at US Hwy 280 at 7:25 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 313 Wiggins Rd. at 8:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 10:23 a.m., Speeding
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 10:58 a.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 12:14 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
  • US Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 1:21 p.m., Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 East at 1:28 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device required – first offense
  • US Hwy 280 at GA Hwy 27 E. at 2:10 p.m., Hands Free Device required – first offense/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Hwy 195 South at MM! at 3:01 p.m., Speeding
  • 1262 Sam Rodgers Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Africana Dr. and Moon St. at 3:18 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 409 Southerfield Rd. at 6:42 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 968 Youngs Mill Rd. at 7:41 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • Cartwright Rd. about GA Hwy 30 West at 8 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 129 Swisher Rd. at 8:07 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 11:03 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • 150 Green Duck Rd. at 12:36 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • 1206 Hwy 36 West at Georgia Two Way at 7:41 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1038 Hwy 49 South at 10:53 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 108 Black Smith Rd. at 5:29 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 2 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
4/15

  • 305 Southwestern Circle at 3:50 p.m., Bad Child
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 9:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Thomas Dr. at 11:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal lane change
  • 196 Hwy 49 N at 11:23 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 114 Briarpatch Circle at 7:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 140 Aster Dr. at 3:01 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 109 B Old Dawson Rd. at 3:38 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 484 US Hwy 280 West at Antioch Baptist Church at 3:55 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 196 Loop Rd. at 3:57 a.m., Loud Music
  • US Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd. at 4:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning given for passing on the double yellow line
  • 126 S. Bailey Ave. at 4:10 a.m., Trouble Unknown
  • 172 Arlington Dr. at 5:08 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

4/16

  • Highway 19 S. and MM 4 at 7:54 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1107 Hwy 49 N at 11:28 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 27 and MM 25 at 4:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for speeding
  • 455 US Hwy 280 W at 5:52 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Area of 105 Arlington Dr. at 9:45 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 132 Loop Rd. at Lot A at 9:50 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 705 McMath Mill Rd. at Road Ext at 9:56 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 W at 12:05 a.m., verbal warning for traffic light
  • US Hwy 260 E about Mile Post 31 at 1:26 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1723 Tallant Store Rd. at 3:31 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

4/17

  • SGTC Parkway at Bumphead Rd. at 3:10 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 533 Sam Bradley Rd. at 3:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple battery/Cruelty to Children
  • 135 Rainbow Terrace at 4:04 a.m., Business/House Check

 

 

