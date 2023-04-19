Area Beat Report April 17, 2023
Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cuffie, Devantae Leonard (In Jail), 21, Weapons at School
- Harmon, April Christina (In Jail), 40, Simple Battery
- Haugabook, Euveka Shay (In Jail), 44, Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
- Moses, Tony Terell (In Jail), Simple Battery – Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/17
- SGTC Parkway about Bumphead Rd. at 3:10 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 533 Sam Bradley Rd. at 3:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 135 Rainbow Terrace at 4:04 a.m., Business/House Check
- Industrial Blvd. and Southerfield Rd. at 9:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat belt violation, break light violation and failure to have license on person
- 228 District Line Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 864 Hwy 280 E at Flint Ag and Turf at 9:26 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:32 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 10:41 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 160 Floyd Rd. at 2:43 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 541 E. Furlow St. at 3:04 p.m., Identity Theft
- Hwy 280 W. and Rockhill at 3:46 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Shiloh Rd. and Tallent Store Rd. at 7:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Southwestern Estates at 7:59 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd. at 4:27 a.m., Assist Motorist