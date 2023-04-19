Area Beat Report April 18, 2023

Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Josey, Clarence (In Jail), 66, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Stuckett, Jetona Lacrista (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault
  • Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
  • Williams, Kenneth (Rebook), 60, Aggravated Stalking/Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/18

  • 953 Hwy 308 at 8:26 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 155 Mills Rd. at 8:30 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 280 E and Sun Valley Dr. at 9:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat belt violation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 11:33 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Front Lobby at 12:19 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Hwy 280 E. at Lowes at 12:58 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 12:58 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
  • Hwy 19 N at MM 11 at 1:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat belt violation
  • 154 Jenkins Rd. at 5:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Probation Violation
  • Salters Mill Rd. at Thrasher Rd. at 7:16 p.m., Accident Report
  • 308 W. Ellaville St. at 11:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 271 Watermelon Rd. at 3:21 a.m., Trouble Unknown

4/19

  • 285 GA Hwy 49 N at 7:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 7:44 a.m., Bad Child

More community

Area Beat Report April 17, 2023

Area Beat Report April 14 through 17, 2023

Public Hearing and numerous approvals discussed at Sumter County Board of Commissioners’ Work Session

Area Beat Report April 13, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage