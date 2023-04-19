Area Beat Report April 18, 2023
Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Josey, Clarence (In Jail), 66, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Stuckett, Jetona Lacrista (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault
- Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
- Williams, Kenneth (Rebook), 60, Aggravated Stalking/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/18
- 953 Hwy 308 at 8:26 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 155 Mills Rd. at 8:30 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 280 E and Sun Valley Dr. at 9:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat belt violation
- Sumter County Courthouse at 11:33 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Front Lobby at 12:19 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 280 E. at Lowes at 12:58 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 12:58 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
- Hwy 19 N at MM 11 at 1:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat belt violation
- 154 Jenkins Rd. at 5:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Probation Violation
- Salters Mill Rd. at Thrasher Rd. at 7:16 p.m., Accident Report
- 308 W. Ellaville St. at 11:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 271 Watermelon Rd. at 3:21 a.m., Trouble Unknown
4/19
- 285 GA Hwy 49 N at 7:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 7:44 a.m., Bad Child