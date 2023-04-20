Panthers lose doubleheader to Cook Published 4:35 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

AMERICUS – Errors have been plaguing the Sumter County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) during the entire season, and on Wednesday against Cook (CHS) in a doubleheader at Thomas Bell Stadium, the errors reared their ugly heads again.

As a result, SCHS dropped a doubleheader against the Cook Hornets 9-1 and 21-0, with one more game to play in the regular season.

“In the first game, we played a lot better. It was a more competitive game,” SCHS Head Coach Lee Wright said. “In the second game, we just got behind early and we were never able to make any defensive plays to help us get back in the game. That was kind of the tale of the game: defense and errors.”

In the top of the third inning of Game 1, the Panthers only trailed 1-0, but the Hornets scored seven runs on three hits and they took advantage of two errors, a hit batsman, a dropped third strike and a walk.

In the bottom of the third, the Panthers got off to a good start when Lavaris Milledge led off with a double to left field, but CHS pitcher Justin McCall struck out the next three batters he faced to end the threat.

SCHS was able to score its only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Devon Dowdell drove in Koby Robinson on an RBI double, but that would be the only run the Panthers would score in the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Hornets added one more insurance run and they would go on to defeat the Panthers in Game 1 by the score of 9-1.

Torrence Rush ended up taking the loss for the Panthers. He gave up nine runs on seven hits, walked two batters and struck out three.

In Game 2, everything fell apart for SCHS in the first two innings, as the Panthers committed a plethora of errors, wild pitches, passed balls and hit batsmen. All of this led to eight runs for the Hornets in the top of the first and 13 in the top of the second. It was a hole from which the Panthers could not climb out of and they went on to lose by the score of 21-0.

SCHS was held to just one hit in this game and it came off the bat of Koby Robinson.

The Panthers have one more regular season game left and it will be at home against Furlow Charter on Senior Night on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.