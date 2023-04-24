Raiders bounce back into win column against Stratford Academy Published 8:42 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

AMERICUS – After their heartbreaking 7-5 loss to Valwood Friday night, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) showed no ill effects the following Monday, as they out hit the Stratford Academy Eagles (STA) 11-4 on their way to a 10-4 victory at the Southland Academy baseball complex.

The Raiders got on the board first in the bottom of the first by taking advantage of two errors committed by the Eagles. With two outs and a runner on first, Perry Usher stole second base and would later score when Chase Ledger reached on the second of those two errors.

The Eagles (8-17) tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second on an RBI double by Sal Phillips, but SAR responded with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead. The big hit in the inning came from Perry Usher, who drove in two runs on an RBI double.

STA added a run in the top of the third, but the Raiders blew the game open with three more runs on three hits, which included an RBI double by Ledger.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Raiders took an 8-2 lead when Scout Luvin stole home plate after Luke Tarrer popped out to second base.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, SAR added two more insurance runs on an RBI double by Will Godwin and an RBI single by Camden Rodgers. The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but that would be as close as they would get, as the Raiders went on to win by the score of 10-4.

Ledger led the Raiders’ offense in this game by going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Usher went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Mac McMichael got the start on the mound for SAR and did not disappoint. The freshman gave up two runs on four hits, walked five batters and struck out three in five innings of work. Travis Pennington came on in relief of McMichael and gave up two runs with three walks and three strikeouts

The Raiders (12-8) will play another non-region game on Tuesday, April 25, when they host Flint River Academy in a tune up to prepare for the upcoming GIAA Class AAA State Playoffs.