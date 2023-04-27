Lady Hurricanes Sweep Georgia College in Regular Season Finale Published 3:25 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team (GSW) took both games of a doubleheader against Georgia College by the scores of 5-3 and 10-7 and swept the midweek series against the Lady Bobcats Tuesday afternoon, April 25, at the GSW softball complex.

In Game 1, Georgia College scored in the bottom of the first inning on a GSW error, giving the Lady Bobcats the 1-0 lead.

However, the Lady Hurricanes answered back in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Hailey Pinette, tying the game for GSW.

In the third inning, Zoe Willis hit an RBI single, scoring Lacey Rutledge and giving GSW its first lead of the game, but GSW’s lead did not last long, as the Lady Bobcats scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead.

The game broke open in the top of the fourth inning when GSW scored three runs on four hits, as they took back the lead heading into the later innings.

Neither team scored in the final two innings and GSW closed out the game with its second win of the series.

Three Lady Hurricanes recorded multiple hits. Kimmy Singer, Zoe Willis and Morgan Mullin all had two hits in the ball game.

Hannah Holloway put in a good pitching performance for GSW. She pitched a complete game while giving up six hits and two earned runs and finished the regular season with a record of 6-5.

In Game 2, the Lady Hurricanes started the game with a 4-0 lead, as Zoe Willis scored all four runs for the Lady Hurricanes, starting with an RBI single and an error committed by Georgia College.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Bobcats got on the board with an RBI single, but still trailed 4-1.

However, GSW broke the game open in the fourth inning with back to back home runs, the first being a two-run blast from Lacey Rutledge and the second being a solo shot from Willis, as the Lady Hurricanes lead was now 7-1.

Georgia College counterpunched in the bottom of the fifth after GSW scored a run in the top half of the inning. The Lady Bobcats scored on a three-run single, cutting the GSW’s lead to four runs.

Georgia College would later score three more runs in the sixth inning on two GSW errors that cut the lead 8-7.

However, Rutledge hit another two run home run, which was the dagger to the heart, as the Lady Hurricanes would close out the game and sweep the Lady Bobcats.

Rutledge had a great game, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIS.

GSW (38-15, 19-8 PBC) will head to Dahloenga, GA for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament hosted by North Georgia and will take on Georgia College again at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28.