Area Beat Report May 3, 2023
Published 2:18 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Dollie Amanda (In Jail), 48, Probation Violation
- Bloodworth, Theodore Edward (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Bridges, Mark Anthony (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
- Buckles, Laqiuquita Shantelle (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
- Cooper, Jordan Walker (In Jail), 20, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Speeding
°Patillo, Willie James (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear
- Paul, Jessica Nicole (Sentenced), Serve 15 days
- Powell, Jermond Marquie (In Jail), 45, Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in third Degree or subsequent offense
- Reynolds, Ernest Quantavious (In Jail), 45, Bench Warrant
- Smith, Sabrina Fay (Bonded Out), 46, Stalking
- Thompson, Tyrone (In Jail), 56, Theft By Shoplifting
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
- Tyner, Thomas C. (Bonded Out), 51, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/3
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 30 W at Mile Marker 1 at 6:54 a.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 10:38 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Speeding
- 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at Sumter SOD at 11:13 a.m., Burglary
- 112 Pecan Circle at 2:46 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 3:06 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 4:17 p.m., Information for officer
- 111 Talent Store Rd. at 4:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
- N Spring Creek Circle and Lamar Rd. at 4:36 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 185 Freeman Ave. at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Conversion – Felony
- East Forsyth St. at Sun Valley Dr. at 5:34 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 200 E. Church St. at 6:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Batery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
- 205 East Ellaville St. at 9:39 p.m., Lost Property
- 538 GA Hwy 280 E at Lot 10 at 12:42 a.m., Cancelled Call
- 103 Shady Bottom Rd. at 12:46 a.m., Alarm Activation
5/4
- 903 GA Hwy 49 N at Wood RV Park at 1:44 a.m., Loud Music
- 1778 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:58 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls