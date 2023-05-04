Area Beat Report May 3, 2023

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Anderson, Dollie Amanda (In Jail), 48, Probation Violation
  • Bloodworth, Theodore Edward (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Bridges, Mark Anthony (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
  • Buckles, Laqiuquita Shantelle (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
  • Cooper, Jordan Walker (In Jail), 20, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Speeding

°Patillo, Willie James (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear

  • Paul, Jessica Nicole (Sentenced), Serve 15 days
  • Powell, Jermond Marquie (In Jail), 45, Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in third Degree or subsequent offense
  • Reynolds, Ernest Quantavious (In Jail), 45, Bench Warrant
  • Smith, Sabrina Fay (Bonded Out), 46, Stalking
  • Thompson, Tyrone (In Jail), 56, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
  • Tyner, Thomas C. (Bonded Out), 51, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/3

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 30 W at Mile Marker 1 at 6:54 a.m., Accident Report
  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 10:38 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Speeding
  • 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at Sumter SOD at 11:13 a.m., Burglary
  • 112 Pecan Circle at 2:46 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 3:06 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 4:17 p.m., Information for officer
  • 111 Talent Store Rd. at 4:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • N Spring Creek Circle and Lamar Rd. at 4:36 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 185 Freeman Ave. at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Conversion – Felony
  • East Forsyth St. at Sun Valley Dr. at 5:34 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 200 E. Church St. at 6:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Batery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • 205 East Ellaville St. at 9:39 p.m., Lost Property
  • 538 GA Hwy 280 E at Lot 10 at 12:42 a.m., Cancelled Call
  • 103 Shady Bottom Rd. at 12:46 a.m., Alarm Activation

5/4

  • 903 GA Hwy 49 N at Wood RV Park at 1:44 a.m., Loud Music
  • 1778 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:58 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls

 

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report May 2, 2023

Area Beat Report May 1, 2023

It’s not too late to register for the Prison to Peanuts Ride

Area Beat Report April 28 through May 1, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage