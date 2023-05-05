John Deere Ag Tech Program at SGTC Recognizes Graduates Published 7:43 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The John Deere Agricultural Technology program at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently held a ceremony to recognize new graduates from the program. The event was held in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive Complex on the SGTC campus in Americus.

After brief remarks from SGTC Academic Dean Dr. David Finley, SGTC President Dr. John Watford, and Agricultural Technology instructors Matthew Burks and Wayne Peck, the 14 graduates were presented personalized plaques acknowledging their completion of the program.

Recognized in the program were: Charles Austin of Loxahatchee, FL; Connor Barrentine of Covington; Jacob Carver of Elko; Mason Dill of Ocilla; Jacob Dunaway of Bascom, FL; Brett Herrington of Sasser; Luke Jimenez of Moultrie; William McCain of Scottsboro, AL; Tanner Papka of Thomasville; Kyle Richardson of Tampa, FL; Travis Rushing of Brooklet; Sheldon Standley of Sasser; Jordan Thomas of Albany; and David Workman of Thomson.

SGTC and John Deere have partnered together since 2014 to provide potential John Deere technicians with specialized training. Following completion of the program, the students have the opportunity to move directly into employment with their sponsoring dealership.

The agricultural technology curriculum addresses the full range of technological advances in agricultural mechanization, focusing on both John Deere’s Agricultural and Turf Equipment product lines. Students learn about diesel engine systems, powertrains, hydraulics, machine setup and adjustment, as well as high-tech AMS electronics, schematics and diagnostics computers. Students also gain practical experience and expertise working with the computer-assisted resource materials used throughout the John Deere service network, such as Service ADVISOR. The program also emphasizes communication skills and other non-core disciplines essential to a successful career in ag service.

Students attend classes at South Georgia Tech for eight weeks each semester and then serve an eight-week internship at their sponsoring dealer each semester for approximately two years. During that time, students utilize John Deere equipment, training components, and computer diagnostic tools to understand what makes equipment run. This program provides students with the instructional knowledge needed as well as the hands-on knowledge and skills to be successful in this career.

The John Deere Tech program is a special admission program. For more information on the partnership between John Deere and South Georgia Technical College, contact Matthew Burks at 229-931-2401 or by email at mburks@southgatech.edu.