Sumter County Soccer All Stars win Valwood 3 V 3 Tournament

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The Sumter County Soccer All Stars won the Valwood 3 V 3 Summer Kickoff Tournament championship this past Saturday, May 13, at the Valwood School in Valdosta. Pictured left to right: John Fukunaga Sr. (Assistant Coach), Stpehen Thompson, John Fukunaga Jr., Silas Perez, Rachel Duque, Matteo Detitia and Benjamin Lopez and Head Coach Danny Chadd. Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA – Congratulations are in order for the 2023 U14 Sumter County Soccer All Stars for winning the Valwood 3 V 3 Summer Kickoff Tournament championship back on Saturday, May 13, at the Valwood School in Valdosta.

The Sumter All Stars won their first three games by the scores of 11-1, 12-3 and 8-7 before finally winning the tournament championship with an 8-3 victory.

The names of the players on the roster are Stpehen Thompson, John Fukunaga Jr., Silas Perez, Rachel Duque, Matteo Detitia and Benjamin Lopez. Their Head Coach is Danny Chadd and the Assistant Coach is John Fukunaga Sr.

