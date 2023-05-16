Sumter County Soccer All Stars win Valwood 3 V 3 Tournament Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

VALDOSTA – Congratulations are in order for the 2023 U14 Sumter County Soccer All Stars for winning the Valwood 3 V 3 Summer Kickoff Tournament championship back on Saturday, May 13, at the Valwood School in Valdosta.

The Sumter All Stars won their first three games by the scores of 11-1, 12-3 and 8-7 before finally winning the tournament championship with an 8-3 victory.

The names of the players on the roster are Stpehen Thompson, John Fukunaga Jr., Silas Perez, Rachel Duque, Matteo Detitia and Benjamin Lopez. Their Head Coach is Danny Chadd and the Assistant Coach is John Fukunaga Sr.