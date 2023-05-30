Area Beat Report May 26 through 29, 2023
Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/26
- 1504 US Hwy 280 W at 5:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 E at MP 22 at 9:35 a.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
- US Hwy 19 S at Mile Marker 4 at 10:41 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 18 at 3:05 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
- US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 34 at 3:28 p.m., traffic stop/passing in no passing zone
- 2288 Us Hwy 280 E at Minors Brothers Produce at 3:33 p.m., trouble unknown
- Thomas Mill Rd. at Salters Mill Rd. at 4:11 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:13 p.m., Information for officer
- 122 Lakeridge Dr. Ext. at 5:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 121 Packing House Rd. at 8:43 p.m., Bad Child
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lamar St. at 9:27 p.m., traffic stop/failure to obey traffic signal or light
5/27
- 116 GA Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 2:55 a.m., Fight
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 14 at 3:34 a.m., Civil Matter
- 506 US Hwy 280 E at Get and Go at 8:11 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 9:04 a.m., Suicide Threat
- GA Hwy 27 and GA Hwy 195 at 11:52 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for improper passing
- 150 Jimmy Wolfe Dr. at 3:49 p.m., Harassing Phone calls
- 4264 Hwy 280 E at 5:18 p.m., 911 hangup
- 789 Mask Rd. at the New Life Holiness Church at 5:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 N at Shiloh Rd. at 5:54 p.m., suspicious person
- 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 7:49 p.m., Loud Music
- US Hwy 19 at Mile Marker 13 at 7:57 p.m., vehicle pursuit/fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/driving too fast for conditions/no proof of insurance/Failure to signal lane change or turn
- 108 Johnson St. at 8:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 317 RW Jones Rd. at 8:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 118 Larkspur Ln. at 9:14 a.m., 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 9:19 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
- E. Federal St. about Bailey Ave. at 11:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 157 Fox Stephens Rd. at 3 a.m., Alarm Activation
5/28
- 826 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:57 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 107 Pecan Terrace at 8:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at 11:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 W at Mile Marker 9 at 11:57 a.m., Damage to Property
- 506 US Hwy 280 E at Get and Go at 12:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 502 Old Plains Hwy at 4:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 E and Crumpton Dr. at 4:15 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
- 1041 GA Hwy 49 S at 5:16 p.m., Unsecured Door
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 26 at 5:19 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
- Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr. at 6:59 p.m., Suspicious Person
- E Ellaville St. at 8:59 p.m., Loud Music
- 116 GA Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 11:29 p.m., Shots Fired
- 253 W. Rockhill Dr. at 1:02 a.m., 911 hangup
- 422 GA Hwy 49 South at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 2:29 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
5/29
- 103 Belinda Dr. at 5:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 5:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 E at MM 29 at 10:56 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane
- 118 South ML Hudson at Dollar General at 11:04 p.m., neighbor dispute
- GA Hwy 280 E. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 2:51 a.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
- 610 Clements Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 796 Hwy 19 South at 3:23 a.m., Fireworks
- Graystone and Mask Rd. at 3:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 495 Hwy 27 E. at 3:43 a.m., neighbor dispute
- GA Hwy 280 E at MM 24 at 12:27 a.m., accident involving deer
- 4262 US Hwy 280 E at Lakeshore Marina at 3:30 a.m., assist another agency
- 116 GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 3:37 a.m., Person Shot
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 2:47 a.m., Welfare Check
- 114 Briar Patch Circle at 3:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 116 Hwy 30 at American Legion at 3:43 p.m., Hit and Run
- 201 E. Church St. at 4:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle at apt. 303 at 4:02 p.m., Hit and Run
- 408 Southwestern Circle at 5:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance