GSW School of Health Sciences adds new exercise science programs Published 8:35 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) School of Health Sciences will offer two new stand-alone exercise science programs beginning Fall 2023, in addition to the existing bachelor’s degree in exercise science, based on feedback from the regional workforce in the health sciences field.

The Exercise Physiology Endorsement, a nine credit-hour program, is designed to encourage a deeper understanding of exercise physiology, including both the fundamentals of the science and the application to various healthy and clinical populations.

The Exercise Science Certificate, an 18 credit-hour program, supports educational development in the growing area of exercise and wellness, providing an overview of current science and an introduction to the foundations of practice in the field. With topics including exercise physiology, kinesiology, nutrition, and prescription, this program builds a deeper understanding of the body’s responses to exercise and training.

“Continuing education opportunities such as the new Exercise Science certificate and endorsement programs are essential to ongoing professional development,” said Leisa Easom, Ph.D., R.N., associate dean and professor of Health Sciences and director of the Long-Term Care Management Program. “These opportunities expose both new and experienced professionals to innovative ideas, increase their knowledge, and improve their expertise in the field.”

These new programs will expand the offerings and possible career paths for either aspiring or practicing exercise physiologists, exercise specialists, physical therapy assistants, rehabilitation technicians, and fitness/wellness trainers.

After completion of the Exercise Physiology Endorsement, students will have an applicable understanding of training, recovery, and rehabilitation. They will be able to assess health and fitness status, conduct testing, and prescribe or administer exercise programs across various clinical populations. Students will also have an applicable understanding of exercise-related concerns and interventions.

After completion of the Exercise Science Certificate, students will have an applicable understanding of exercise nutrition, kinesiology and the mechanics of exercise and movement, in addition to everything from the endorsement program.

“As an owner of an outpatient physical therapy practice here in Americus, I am extremely excited to hear that GSW is offering these new programs in Exercise Science,” said Tracy Law (’98), MPT, and co-owner of Accelerated Physical Therapy. “We are consistently hiring GSW exercise science students to assist in our clinic, which has been a very rewarding relationship. We get the best of the best employees who are interested in getting real-life experiences that many times mirror exactly what they may be studying in their classes.”

Learn more about GSW’s Exercise Science programs at gsw.edu/healthsciences or apply to GSW at gsw.edu/apply.