GSW’s McLain and Escobar receive All-America honors Published 7:54 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University men’s golfers Chase McLain and Nicolas Escobar have received 2023 NCAA Division II PING All-America distinction from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

McLain earned third team honors for the second time in his career. The native of Leesburg, GA. posted Top 10 finishes in five tournaments during the 2022-23 season. His best result came at the 17-team Spring Kickoff in February at St. John’s Golf Club in St. Augustine, FL., where the senior tied for sixth place, leading the Hurricanes to a tournament runner-up finish. In addition, to that, he led GSW in the postseason at the NCAA South/Southeast Super Regional and at the NCAA National Championship with 11th place finishes at both events. McLain closed the season at No. 25 in the NCAA Division II Golfstat computer rankings. He posted a 72.09 scoring average through 34 rounds.

Escobar earned honorable mention from the GCAA. The native of Guayaquil, Ecuador posted Top 10 finishes in six tournaments during the 2022-23 season. His best result came at the Peach Belt Conference Championship in April at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, GA., where the junior won the event to lead the Hurricanes to their first conference title. Escobar closed the season at No. 42 in the NCAA Division II Golfstat computer rankings. He posted a 71.58 scoring average through 31 rounds.

Georgia Southwestern has earned 17 All-America selections since 2012. McLain joins Vincent Norrman (2018-20), Simon Estrada (2020, 2022), Saksit Jairak (2020, 2021) and Ethan Chamineak (2016, 2017) as Hurricane golfers to receive All-America recognition in multiple seasons.