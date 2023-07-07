South Georgia Technical College fall semester registration set for July 18 Published 1:20 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will be hosting an in-person registration for Fall semester on Tuesday, July 18 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Odom Center on the Americus campus and on the Crisp County Center in Cordele. Fall semester classes begin Thursday, August 17. Students requesting on-campus housing are encouraged to attend the July 18 registration.

Students who register for Fall semester classes will receive a free South Georgia Tech t-shirt with the 75th anniversary logo and slogan, “Celebrating Success for 75 Years,” while supplies last.

“This is an awesome opportunity for individuals to enroll in college classes,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “Testing requirements have been waived and beginning Fall semester, the HOPE Grant and HOPE Scholarship will pay 100% of tuition for qualified Georgia residents. There has never been a better time to enroll and began that first step toward the career of a lifetime.”

South Georgia Technical College offers students “the complete college experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics. The college has over 200 associate degree, diploma and short-term technical certificates of credit programs available. The college also offers a number of services including academic counseling and tutoring.

New student orientation is available online at: https://southgaech.123orientation.com/. Registration provides new students with important information about the school and offers the opportunity to meet with program advisors/instructors, secure class schedules, receive a parking decal, meet with representatives from financial aid, and finalize housing needs.

The financial aid application can be completed online, but assistance is only an email or phone call away for students with questions. Online video presentations are also available for students on the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu.

Students who are interested or would like more information about how to apply to South Georgia Technical College can visit the college website at www.southgatech.edu and discover the over 200 great associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs available. For more information about applying online visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/how-to-apply/. For additional questions, email sgtc411@southgatech.edu.

SGTC Admissions Director Candie Walters and SGTC Admissions Assistant Brittny Rogers can assist students with the admissions process.

Current students may also contact their instructors to enroll for Fall semester.