Area Beat Report July 13, 2023
Published 1:03 pm Friday, July 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Skinner, Travis Keith (In Jail), 52, Hold for Macon County
- Tijerino, Anthony Alberto Ramone (In Jail), 27, Identity Fraud
- White, James Douglas (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
- Wiggins, Jason Alex (In Jail), Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/13
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:35 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 106 Rainbow Terrace at 3:12 a.m., Theft
- 1758 GA Hwy 30 West at 10:23 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 281 Calvary Church Rd. at 11:06 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 363 Ferguson Rd. at 11:07 a.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 19 S and Cemetery Road at 2:14 p.m., Welfare Check
- 2620 S. Lee St. at 2:19 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 498 GA Hwy 27 East at 2:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 3:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Imerys at 3:23 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 199 Roy Circle at 4:11 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 120 Sylvan Dr. at 8:15 p.m., Speeding/reckless driving
- 230 De Soto Seed Farm Rd. at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 10:46 p.m., Unsecured Door
- US Hwy 280 East at Tim Tucker Road at 11:16 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 114 Briar Patch Circle at 12:21 a.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 27 E at Brickyard Rd. at 12:55 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective light
7/14
- 123 Packing House Rd. at 2:42 a.m., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 18 at 4:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding