Area Beat Report July 13, 2023

Published 1:03 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Skinner, Travis Keith (In Jail), 52, Hold for Macon County
  • Tijerino, Anthony Alberto Ramone (In Jail), 27, Identity Fraud
  • White, James Douglas (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
  • Wiggins, Jason Alex (In Jail), Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/13

  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:35 a.m., Unsecured Door
  • 106 Rainbow Terrace at 3:12 a.m., Theft
  • 1758 GA Hwy 30 West at 10:23 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 281 Calvary Church Rd. at 11:06 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 363 Ferguson Rd. at 11:07 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 19 S and Cemetery Road at 2:14 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 2620 S. Lee St. at 2:19 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 498 GA Hwy 27 East at 2:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 3:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Imerys at 3:23 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 199 Roy Circle at 4:11 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 120 Sylvan Dr. at 8:15 p.m., Speeding/reckless driving
  • 230 De Soto Seed Farm Rd. at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 10:46 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • US Hwy 280 East at Tim Tucker Road at 11:16 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 114 Briar Patch Circle at 12:21 a.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Brickyard Rd. at 12:55 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective light

7/14

  • 123 Packing House Rd. at 2:42 a.m., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 18 at 4:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding

 

More Local News

Phoebe Sumter to host Children’s Health Fair on Saturday, July 22

Board of Commissioners approves funding and design of runway rehabilitation and installation of fence at Jimmy Carter Regional Airport

Area Beat Report July 11, 2023

Area Beat Report July 10, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage