Area Beat Report July 18, 2023
Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cooper, Braxton Jamal (In Jail), 30, Statutory Rape/Child Molestation/Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Harrigan, Joshua Justin (In Jail), 36, Simple Batery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- Lockett, Shaheim Kashad (In Jail), 27, Failure to Appear
- Smith, Kentravious Rashard (In Jail), 17, Sodomy – Felony/Statutory Rape – Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Starling, Evian Devon (In Jail), 21, Reckless Driving/Improper Turn/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Toms, David Brian (In Jail), 51, Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, Elder Persons and residents/Financial Transaction – Card Fraud
- Wiley, John Robert (Bonded Out), 40, Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/18
- 891 Yankee Rd. at 3:53 a.m., Fire
- 126 US Hwy 280 at PSMC at 9:42 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- GA Hwy 49 N at South Georgia Tech Parkway at 9:43 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 1079 GA Hwy 49 N at 6:07 p.m., Accident Report
- 751 Hwy 27 East at 6:09 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 210 Sharon Circle at 7:32 p.m., Welfare Check
- 116 N. Spring Creek Circle at 8:09 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 280 W at Hwy 19 South at 10:20 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlights required 30 minutes after sunset
- 348 Hwy 27 E at 11:37 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 633 Hwy 45 South at 5:53 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle