Area Beat Report August 3, 2023
Published 5:27 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ardon, Evin (Bonded Out), 22, City Bench Warrant
- Battle, Darrius Lijon Kararriem (Bonded Out), 23, Failure to Appear
- Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
- Mann, James Nakia (In Jail), 48, Battery/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- Pride, Chiquece Shanike (In Jail), 32, Maintaining a Disorderly House
- Thompson, Mack Arthur (In Jail), 36, Manufacturing, delivering and possessing Synthetic Marijuana/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
•Weaver, Johnny Eli (In Jail), 19, Disrupting public school/Affray (fighting)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/2
- W. Church St. and Spring St. at 5:57 a.m., Warning for no tail lights
- US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 W at 8:01 a.m., Speeding
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 10:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/Suspended Registration
- GA Hwy 49 N at Peacock Alley, Missing Person
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 12:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Marker 25, Speeding
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 2:17 p.m., Information for officer
- 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at Sumter SOD at 2:27 p.m., Information For Officer
- 422 Lakeview Ave. at 2:41 p.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 N at Old Andersonville Rd. at 2:51 p.m., Accident Report
- Wiggins Rd. at 2:58 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:05 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 202 Confederate St. at 3:55 p.m., VIN Inspection
- 622 Hwy 49 N at 5:40 p.m., Welfare Check
- 608 Southwestern Circle at 6:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Buck Nelson Rd. at Pryor Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Accident Report
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 18 at 10:34 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Rock Hill Park at 10:43 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 105 Southland Dr. at 11:42 p.m., Information for officer
- Robin Hill Dr. near Cardinal Court at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 105 Olson Dr. at 12:27 a.m., 911 Hangup
8/3
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 2:37 a.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle following too closely.