Area Beat Report August 3, 2023

Published 5:27 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Ardon, Evin (Bonded Out), 22, City Bench Warrant
  • Battle, Darrius Lijon Kararriem (Bonded Out), 23, Failure to Appear
  • Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
  • Mann, James Nakia (In Jail), 48, Battery/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • Pride, Chiquece Shanike (In Jail), 32, Maintaining a Disorderly House
  • Thompson, Mack Arthur (In Jail), 36, Manufacturing, delivering and possessing Synthetic Marijuana/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

•Weaver, Johnny Eli (In Jail), 19, Disrupting public school/Affray (fighting)

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/2

  • W. Church St. and Spring St. at 5:57 a.m., Warning for no tail lights
  • US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 W at 8:01 a.m., Speeding
  • Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 10:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/Suspended Registration
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Peacock Alley, Missing Person
  • 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 12:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Marker 25, Speeding
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 2:17 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at Sumter SOD at 2:27 p.m., Information For Officer
  • 422 Lakeview Ave. at 2:41 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Old Andersonville Rd. at 2:51 p.m., Accident Report
  • Wiggins Rd. at 2:58 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 3:05 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 202 Confederate St. at 3:55 p.m., VIN Inspection
  • 622 Hwy 49 N at 5:40 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 608 Southwestern Circle at 6:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Buck Nelson Rd. at Pryor Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 18 at 10:34 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Rock Hill Park at 10:43 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 105 Southland Dr. at 11:42 p.m., Information for officer
  • Robin Hill Dr. near Cardinal Court at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 105 Olson Dr. at 12:27 a.m., 911 Hangup

8/3

  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 2:37 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle following too closely.

 

