Area Beat Report August 31, 2023

Published 4:32 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Derrington, Sarah Joe (In Jail), Theft By Shoplifting
  • Harrison, Cheryl Dianne (In Jail), Criminal Trespass/False Report of a crme

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/31

  • 520 Tallent Store Road at 5:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 347 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 243 East Rock Hill Dr. at 6:03 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • District Line Rd. about GA Hwy 27 E at 7:33 a.m., Improper passing of Emergency Towing
  • 243 E Rock Hill Dr. at 8:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • District Line Rd. about GA Hwy 27 E at 8:27 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Courthouse at 10:27 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 11:10 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 431 Ed Stephens Rd. at Lot A at 11:15 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 243 E Rock Hill Dr. at 12:07 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 939 GA Hwy 49N at 2:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker Post 17 at 3:45 p.m., Acquiring license plate for the purpose of deceiving/No proof of insurance

9/1

  • 111 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:23 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Poole Gin House Road at 5:11 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Southerfield Rd. at Industrial Blvd. at 6:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/no working tail lights

 

 

