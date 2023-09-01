Lady Hurricanes open season with win over Albany State Published 2:33 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team (GSW) defeated Albany State University 4-0 on Thursday night, August 31, in the sixth annual “Under The Lights” season opener at Hurricane Field.

GSW was too much for ASU to handle, as the Lady Hurricanes scored four goals – three in the second half – and shut out the Golden Rams to start the 2023 season with a victory.

The Lady Hurricanes scored the lone goal of the first half in the 12th minute on a nice set up assist from Teresa Rodriguez which set up a goal from freshman standout Ellie Carrington.

The second half started slow, but picked up thanks to another nice set up from Teresa Rodriguez. Lucia Bustamante scored the game’s second goal.

Another GSW newcomer, Jackie Stokes, scored her first goal with the Lady Hurricanes in her debut.

GSW was awarded a goal thanks to Albany State accidentally kicking the ball into their own goal in the game’s final seconds.

While the Lady Hurricanes dominated on offense, they were also dominant on the defensive side of the ball, especially in net. GSW freshmen goalkeeper Alana Beddow etched her mark in GSW history by posting a clean sheet in her first collegiate match.

It was an all around great night for the Lady Hurricanes on both sides of the ball.

The Lady Hurricanes (1-0) will be in action again at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night against in-state rival Valdosta State.

Information from this article was obtained from www.gswcanes.com.