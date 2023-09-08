Area Beat Report September 7, 2023
Published 3:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Minnis, Mendrell Antwon (Bonded Out), 43, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey gates/signs/signals/Seat Belt Violation/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Reckless Driving/Failure to obey stop sign/Possession of an open alcohol container
- Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 39, Child support bench warrant
- Robinson, Kesha Marie (In Jail), 50, Holding for Shelby County
- Spruill, Courtney Shani (In Jail), 23, Violation of oath by public officer/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Crossing state/County guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, Drugs without consent
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/7
- 112 Thomas Dr. at Giggles and Smiles Daycare at 6:38 a.m., Assist another agency
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Post 17 at 7:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 7:46 a.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 10 at 8:01 a.m., Speeding
- 113 Foster St. at 11:02 a.m., Information for officer
- 400 GA Hwy 27 E at Apt A at 12:58 p.m., Entering Auto
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 1:25 p.m., Civil Matter
- 738 Hwy 118 at 2:45 p.m., Theft
- Sumter County School Bus Shop at 2:55 p.m., Theft
- 343 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Forgery
- GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 at 5:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 555 Hwy 280 E at Lot 55 Boman Wiley Auto Lot at 8:39 p.m., Theft
- US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 24 at 9:58 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 852 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 and Tommy Smith Rd. at 10:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey persons directing traffic
- US Hwy 280 E and Tommy Smith Rd. at 1:21 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 108 Easy St. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Charleston Dr. at 7:43 a.m., Barring Notice
- County Rd. 45 near Youngs Mill Rd. at 7:58 a.m., Suspicious Vehcile
9/8
- N Lee St. at Forsyth St. at 2:09 a.m., Driving the wrong way on a one way street
- 140 Buttercup Ln. at 7:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1870 Upper River Rd. at 12:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer