Area Beat Report September 7, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

 

  • Minnis, Mendrell Antwon (Bonded Out), 43, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey gates/signs/signals/Seat Belt Violation/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Reckless Driving/Failure to obey stop sign/Possession of an open alcohol container
  • Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 39, Child support bench           warrant
  • Robinson, Kesha Marie (In Jail), 50, Holding for Shelby County
  • Spruill, Courtney Shani (In Jail), 23, Violation of oath by public officer/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Crossing state/County guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, Drugs without consent

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/7

  • 112 Thomas Dr. at Giggles and Smiles Daycare at 6:38 a.m., Assist another agency
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mile Post 17 at 7:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 7:46 a.m., Bad Child
  • US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 10 at 8:01 a.m., Speeding
  • 113 Foster St. at 11:02 a.m., Information for officer
  • 400 GA Hwy 27 E at Apt A at 12:58 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 1:25 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 2:45 p.m., Theft
  • Sumter County School Bus Shop at 2:55 p.m., Theft
  • 343 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Forgery
  • GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 at 5:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 555 Hwy 280 E at Lot 55 Boman Wiley Auto Lot at 8:39 p.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 24 at 9:58 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 852 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 and Tommy Smith Rd. at 10:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey persons directing traffic
  • US Hwy 280 E and Tommy Smith Rd. at 1:21 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 108 Easy St. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 122 Charleston Dr. at 7:43 a.m., Barring Notice
  • County Rd. 45 near Youngs Mill Rd. at 7:58 a.m., Suspicious Vehcile

9/8

  • N Lee St. at Forsyth St. at 2:09 a.m., Driving the wrong way on a one way street
  • 140 Buttercup Ln. at 7:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1870 Upper River Rd. at 12:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

 

