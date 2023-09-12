Five-run fifth inning propels Schley County past Taylor County Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Softball Team (SCHS) trailed Taylor County 5-4 after 4.5 innings, but got things rolling in the bottom of the fifth by scoring five runs on four hits and taking advantage of a walk and an error. As a result, the Lady Wildcats were able to edge out the Lady Vikings 9-7 on Tuesday, September 12, at Schley County High School.

Brenna Jacobs led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and Lilly Walker drew a walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Then Destiny LeCroy loaded the bases with a bunt single and the Lady Wildcats were poised and ready for a big inning.

With Emma Walker up to bat, Jacobs was able to score on a wild pitch and Lilly Walker would later come around to score on an error by the TC catcher. Just like that, the Lady Wildcats had taken the lead 6-5.

Emma Walker would strike out swinging, but LeCroy would score from third on a passed ball, making it 7-5 in favor of the Lady Wildcats.

SCHS was not done, however, as Lizzie Barineau would single to right field and Abbie Cheek would send a double into left field.

With runners at second and third and one out, pinch runner Emma Campbell scored on another passed ball and Cheek would later score on a sacrifice fly by Reese Bell.

The Lady Vikings did make a come back in the top of the seventh inning, as they scored two runs on three hits, but SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau was able to get Alyssa Nipper to fly out to center field to end the game.

Early on in the game, TC starting pitcher Victoria Cooper seemed almost unhittable over the first four innings, as she had six strikeouts up to that point and eight for the game.

The Lady Vikings took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second by scoring two runs on three hits, but the Lady Wildcats fought back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third. With one out, Dixie Justice doubled to left field and Brenna Jacobs executed a sacrifice bunt that allowed Justice to score all the way from second. Both Lilly Walker and LeCroy each drew walks. Then Walker stole both third base and home plate to tie the game at 2-2.

The Lady Wildcats took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring two runs on two hits, but TC responded in the top of the fifth with three runs of their own to take a 5-4 lead, thus setting the stage for the Lady Wildcats’ five-run bottom fifth explosion.

Lizzie Barineau led the Lady Wildcats’ offensive attack by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. She also kept SCHS in it in the circle as well, giving up seven runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Lady Wildcats (9-4-1) are currently on a three-game winning streak and will try to increase it to four when they host Westfield on Thursday, September 14, at 6:30 p.m.