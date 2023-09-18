Panthers improve to 2-2 with win over Northside (Columbus) Published 7:33 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) won their second straight game and are now 2-2 on the season, as they defeated the Patriots of Northside (Columbus) 23-7 at Alton Shell Stadium on Friday, September 15.

The Panthers kicked off to NHS, but SCHS was able to force and recover a fumble by the Patriots at the NHS 30-yard line. A few plays later, Juan Aguirre kicked a 37-yard field goal to give SCHS a 3-0 lead with 9:39 to go in the first quarter.

A few minutes later on the Patriots’ next possession, the Panthers were able to come up with an interception, but the SCHS offense was unable to mount a scoring drive and was forced to punt.

Later on in the second quarter, NHS mounted a drive that went all the way to the Panthers’ two-yard line. Then on fourth and goal from the two, running back Jai Jackson scored a rushing touchdown. The extra point was good and the Panthers found themselves trailing 7-3 with 11:01 to go before halftime.

However, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike back, as quarterback Anthony Tyson threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Corderian Leverett. The extra point by Aguirre was good and the Panthers led 10-7 with 10:42 to go before halftime.

The SCHS defense was able to force a three and out on the next NHS possession, but the Panthers could not get anything going offensively and went into halftime with a 10-7 lead.

With 2:42 to go in the third quarter, the Panthers extended their lead, as Tyson was able to find Torey Smith in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The extra point by Aguirre was good and the Panthers had a 17-7 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Then with 10:07 to go in the game, the Panthers put the finishing touches on their victory when running back Quay’Shaun Tatum scored from three yards out. Aguirre’s extra point was no good, but the Panthers would go on to win by the score of 23-7.

SCHS will be off next week, but will begin region play on Friday, September 29, at home against Cook. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.