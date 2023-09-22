Lady Raiders fire up the bats in shut out win over Windsor Academy Published 6:05 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

AMERICUS – After losing to Brookwood 15-14 in a shoot out on Tuesday, September 19, the Southland Academy Lady Wildcats kept their bats fired up and unleashed them on Windsor Academy (WA) in an 8-0 shut out victory on Thursday, September 21, at the Southland Academy softball complex.

“It was a really good game. We needed to answer,” SAR Head Coach Blaze Hargrove said. “We didn’t have the best game Tuesday defensively, but we swung it well Tuesday. We just lost in a shoot out, but today, we put it all together. We played well defensively and we were able to swing and get some big, timely hits. I’m super proud of them. It’s a really good win. Windsor is a really good team, so it was a great win for us and I’m super proud of them.”

The Lady Raiders got their offense going in the bottom of the second inning by scoring two runs on three hits. Landry Hart led off the inning with a double and Sarah Kate McRee would later drive Hart home on an RBI single. Then Gracie Wilson drove home McRee on an RBI double to give SAR the 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, the Lady Raiders added three more runs on two hits. Avery Ledger led off with a single and Hart would later draw a walk to put runners on first and second with one out. Then Alyssa Godwin drove in two runs on an RBI triple, making the score 4-0 in favor of the Lady Raiders. Godwin would later score from third on a wild pitch to give SAR a 5-0 advantage.

The Lady Raiders were still not done, however, as they would plate three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on three hits. Ila Johnson led off the frame with a single and Avery Ledger would reach on a fielder’s choice. Then Gracie Usher drove in Ledger on an RBI single. At this point, the score was 7-0, but Landry Hart would later tack on one more run when she singled to left field, scoring pinch runner Reeves Young. At that point, the game was declared over due to run differential rules and the Lady Raiders would celebrate an 8-0 win.

Landry Hart led the SAR offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. In total, the Lady Raiders scored eight runs on eight hits, while WA went scoreless with just two hits.

Riley McRee had a solid outing in the circle for the Lady Raiders. In five innings of work, she gave up no runs on two hits and struck out three WA batters.

The Lady Raiders (7-10) will try to stay in the win column when they travel over to Dawson, GA on Tuesday, September 26, to take on Terrell Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.