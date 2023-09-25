GSW women’s soccer plays Georgia College to scoreless draw

Published 5:15 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW sophomore midfielder Lucia Bustamante is seen here competing for the Lady Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team (GSW) played to a 0-0 tie to Georgia College and State on Saturday Night, September 23 at Hurricane Field.

Neither team was able to gain the upper hand on the other, as both teams had opportunities for goals, but lady luck intervened.

GSW outshot the Bobcats 9-6 and the Lady Hurricanes also had the advantage in corner kicks (10-3).

Alana Beddow saved all six shots attempted by the Lady Bobcats and earned her fourth shut out of the season.

GSW will be back home on Wednesday, September 27, to face off against Saint Leo University in a midweek non-conference match. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

 

