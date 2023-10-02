#1-ranked Schley County dominates Chattahoochee County in region play Published 5:41 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

CUSSETA, GA – The #1-ranked Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) continued to show their dominance of Class A Division 2 Region 6A by throttling Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) by the score of 56-7 on Friday, September 29, at Chattahoochee County High School.

The onslaught began with 6:21 to go in the first quarter when running back Zayden Walker scored a rushing touchdown from five yards out. The extra point by Miguel Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 7-0.

Not even a minute later, SCHS doubled its lead when running back Jeremiah Rogers scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 14-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

Then with 11:04 to go before halftime, the Wildcats struck again when quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to JaLewis Solomon. The extra point by Yanez was good and SCHS had a 21-0 lead.

The Panthers (0-6) finally got on the scoreboard with 9:49 to go before halftime when quarterback Kraftin Brooks threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Nabrentis Jackson. The extra point was good and the Wildcats had a 21-7 lead.

However, it didn’t take very long for SCHS to respond. Thirty seconds later, Kanazawa through a 50-yard pass to Zayden Walker, who scored to make it 27-7. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 28-7 lead.

Not long thereafter, the Wildcats mounted another scoring drive that was capped off with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Kabreon Aldridge. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats enjoyed a 35-7 lead.

About 2:30 later, SCHS added to its lead when attempted a 28-yard field goal that was no good, but not long thereafter, Kanazawa and company would strike again, as he completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Solomon. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 42-7 lead with 3:33 to go in the first half.

Then with 1:56 to go before halftime, SCHS completed its first half domination when Rogers scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one from five yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 49-7 lead at the half.

With 3:28 to go in the third quarter, SCHS put the final bow on the game when running back Kyler Duprey scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats left Cusseta with a 56-7 victory.

Kanazawa completed 16 of 20 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns and Jeremiah Rogers rushed for 97 yards on nine carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. In addition to the solid SCHS passing and ground games, wide receiver JaLewis Solomon also turned in a solid performance. He caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Wildcats forced two turnovers, as both Solomon and Tyrese Cook had an interception on the night.

The Wildcats (6-0) will be off this coming Friday, but will host Taylor County in another region contest on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.