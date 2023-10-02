Furlow Charter boys and girls cross country teams turn in strong results at Tift Invitational Published 6:53 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

TIFTON, GA – Both the Furlow Charter boys and girls cross country teams turned in top 10 results at the 22nd annual Tift Invitational in Tifton, GA this past Saturday, September 30.

The FC Lady Falcons finished in seventh place as a team with 196 points and the Falcons finished in eighth place with 227 points.

In girls’ action, Maria Kilheffer finished in eighth place with a new PR (personal record) of 22:16 and her teammate, Elizabeht Arizmendi, finished in 34th place out of 163 competitors with a time of 25:10. Karen Perez finished a few spots back in 41st place in a time of 25:23 and Addison Drinnon turned in a new PR, as she finished in 51st place out of 163 competitors in a time of 26:13. Other Lady Falcons who turned in strong performances in this meet include Syruis Zhang (PR 26:13), Ashley Narvaez (PR 28:30), Brandi Ardon (32:44) and Litzy Alejo (33:10).

In boys’ action, four Falcons finished with new PRs. Dennis Gonzalez finished 20th out of 256 competitors with a new PR of 18:23 and his teammate and brother, Ibis Gonzalez, finished in 25th place with a new PR of 18:39.

Ian Biedermann finished 30th out of 256 competitors with a PR of 18:53 and his FC teammate, Haydn Wright, finished in 38th place with a new PR of 19:13. Cole Bartholome also turned in a strong performance by finishing in a time of 23:38.