Tharrington Takes sixth, leads GSW to third place finish at Cateechee Invitational
Published 3:33 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023
From Staff Reports
HARTWELL, GA – The eighth-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a 2-under 282 and finished third out of 20 teams in the final round of the Cateechee Invitational hosted by Lander University.
Played at the par-71, 6,646-yard Cateechee Golf Club, the event featured five programs ranked in the Top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.
Jack Tharrington finished the day 1-over par 71 and he finished the tournament 6-under par which earned him tied for 6th place. Tharrington had an overall great performance he birdies two holes in the front nine, and two on the back nine.
Marco Trstenjak had a great tournament as well he shot a 4-under on the day he birdied one hole on the front nine and two holes on the back nine he ended the tournament 4-under finishing tied for 10th place.
The duo of Tharrington and Trstenjak combined to finish the invitational in the top 10 of the 108 player field.
Erik Fogel finished his day 3-under he birdied three holes on the front nine and bogied on two holes, but still performed very well, finishing the tournament tied for 13th.
The biggest improvement was from Payne Sells. He climbed 18 spots and finished the day 2-under par and finished the tournament 2-over, which was tied for 37th.
No. 6 North Georgia won the invitational, finishing 37-under par and 15 strokes ahead of No. 11 Lincoln Memorial.
The Hurricanes will host the Hurricane Invitational October 16-17.
For more updates on the GSW golf team, follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @GSW_Golf.
2023 CATEECHEE INVITATIONAL – TEAM SCORES
|Pos
|↑↓
|Team
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|1
|North Georgia (6)
|264
|276
|275
|815
|-37
|2
|Lincoln Memorial (11)
|279
|276
|276
|831
|-21
|3
|Georgia Southwestern (8)
|275
|282
|282
|839
|-13
|4
|Carson-Newman (16)
|280
|284
|282
|846
|-6
|T5
|↓1
|Coker
|276
|288
|283
|847
|-5
|T5
|↑1
|USC Aiken
|278
|288
|281
|847
|-5
|7
|Belmont Abbey
|292
|279
|283
|854
|+2
|T8
|Lander
|294
|278
|283
|855
|+3
|T8
|↑1
|Limestone
|292
|281
|282
|855
|+3
|10
|↑4
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|290
|290
|281
|861
|+9
|11
|↑2
|Anderson (9)
|291
|287
|284
|862
|+10
|12
|↑3
|Wingate
|291
|290
|282
|863
|+11
|13
|↓3
|Flagler
|280
|294
|290
|864
|+12
|14
|↓4
|Emmanuel
|288
|286
|293
|867
|+15
|15
|↑1
|USC Beaufort
|296
|289
|284
|869
|+17
|16
|↑2
|Newberry
|288
|298
|284
|870
|+18
|17
|↓1
|West Georgia
|285
|300
|286
|871
|+19
|18
|↓6
|Columbus State
|288
|288
|301
|877
|+25
|19
|Erskine
|308
|293
|290
|891
|+39
|20
|Georgia College & State
|310
|309
|292
|911
|+59
|( ) – NCAA Division II Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
GSW SCORES
|Place
|↑↓
|Player
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|T6
|↓3
|Jack Tharrington
|65
|70
|72
|207
|-6
|T10
|↓3
|Marco Trstenjak
|69
|69
|71
|209
|-4
|T13
|↑1
|Erik Fogel
|70
|70
|70
|210
|-3
|T37
|↑18
|Payne Sells
|73
|73
|69
|215
|+2
|T49
|↑2
|Miles Gray
|71
|74
|72
|217
|+4