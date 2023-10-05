Tharrington Takes sixth, leads GSW to third place finish at Cateechee Invitational Published 3:33 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

HARTWELL, GA – The eighth-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a 2-under 282 and finished third out of 20 teams in the final round of the Cateechee Invitational hosted by Lander University.

Played at the par-71, 6,646-yard Cateechee Golf Club, the event featured five programs ranked in the Top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.

Jack Tharrington finished the day 1-over par 71 and he finished the tournament 6-under par which earned him tied for 6th place. Tharrington had an overall great performance he birdies two holes in the front nine, and two on the back nine.

Marco Trstenjak had a great tournament as well he shot a 4-under on the day he birdied one hole on the front nine and two holes on the back nine he ended the tournament 4-under finishing tied for 10th place.

The duo of Tharrington and Trstenjak combined to finish the invitational in the top 10 of the 108 player field.

Erik Fogel finished his day 3-under he birdied three holes on the front nine and bogied on two holes, but still performed very well, finishing the tournament tied for 13th.

The biggest improvement was from Payne Sells. He climbed 18 spots and finished the day 2-under par and finished the tournament 2-over, which was tied for 37th.

No. 6 North Georgia won the invitational, finishing 37-under par and 15 strokes ahead of No. 11 Lincoln Memorial.

The Hurricanes will host the Hurricane Invitational October 16-17.

2023 CATEECHEE INVITATIONAL – TEAM SCORES

Pos ↑↓ Team Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/- 1 North Georgia (6) 264 276 275 815 -37 2 Lincoln Memorial (11) 279 276 276 831 -21 3 Georgia Southwestern (8) 275 282 282 839 -13 4 Carson-Newman (16) 280 284 282 846 -6 T5 ↓1 Coker 276 288 283 847 -5 T5 ↑1 USC Aiken 278 288 281 847 -5 7 Belmont Abbey 292 279 283 854 +2 T8 Lander 294 278 283 855 +3 T8 ↑1 Limestone 292 281 282 855 +3 10 ↑4 Lenoir-Rhyne 290 290 281 861 +9 11 ↑2 Anderson (9) 291 287 284 862 +10 12 ↑3 Wingate 291 290 282 863 +11 13 ↓3 Flagler 280 294 290 864 +12 14 ↓4 Emmanuel 288 286 293 867 +15 15 ↑1 USC Beaufort 296 289 284 869 +17 16 ↑2 Newberry 288 298 284 870 +18 17 ↓1 West Georgia 285 300 286 871 +19 18 ↓6 Columbus State 288 288 301 877 +25 19 Erskine 308 293 290 891 +39 20 Georgia College & State 310 309 292 911 +59 ( ) – NCAA Division II Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

