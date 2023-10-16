Furlow Charter Middle School Cross Country Teams turn in high marks at Middle School State Championships

Published 7:45 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The Furlow Charter Middle School boys and girls cross country teams pose for a team picture after both of the squads turned in strong performances at the Middle School State Championships. Back Row L-R: Edwin Gonzalez, Ibis Gonzalez, Dennis Gonzalez, Jacob Walker, Shelby Tanner. Middle Row L-R: Jose Perez, Lawrence Cheng, Aiden Mathis, Tony Aguilar, Sandra McCook, Amelia Butler Three girls behind front row L-R: Neicy Perez, Hadley Stephens, Taylor Lovette Front Row L-R: Luanis Ortiz-Rivera, Tristan Walton, Jayden Gonzalez, James Cheng, Conrad Minich, Lee Lee Hull Submitted Photo

From Staff Reports

 

COCHRAN, GA – Both the Furlow Charter Middle School girls and boys cross country teams turned in high marks at the Georgia Middle School Cross Country State Championships at Bleckley County Middle School in Cochran, GA.

The girls team competed as a team for the first time ever at state and placed ninth overall out of 15 teams, while the boys had their best team performance, finishing in sixth place out of 18 teams.

Furlow Charter MS cross country runner Jayden Gonzalez finished 17th out of 128 competitors at the Georgia Middle School Cross Country State Championships.
Submitted Photo

Individually, Jayden Gonzalez, finished the race in 17th place out of 128 competitors in a time of 13:09. Gonzalez’s teammate, Aiden Mathis, finished in 32nd place in a time of 13:49. Other Furlow Charter middle school athletes who turned in solid performances are as follows:

 

  • Tony Aguilar (FC) 14:08
  • Jacob Walker (FC) 14:12
  • Anthony Molina (FC) 15:09
  • Lawrence Cheng (FC) 15:45
  • Jose Perez (FC) 18:43

 

In girls’ action, Hadley Stephens was the first Lady Falcon to cross the finish line. Stephens finished 27th out of 126 competitors in a time of 15:31. Stephens’ teammate, Neicy Perez, finished 39th out of 126 competitors in a time of 16:25.

Kynslee Collins was the next Lady Falcon to cross the finish line, as she finished in 42nd place in a time of 16:35. Other Lady Falcons who turned in strong performances are as follows:

 

  • Luanis Ortiz-Rivera (FC) 18:28
  • Shelby Tanner (FC) 19:50
  • Sandra McCook (FC) 20:16
  • Taylor Lovette (FC) 23:16

 

Information in this article was obtained from www.ga.milesplit.com.

 

