Hurricanes fall to USC Aiken 1-0 on Homecoming Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team surrendered one goal on Saturday night against USC Aiken en route to a 1-0 Peach Belt Conference Homecoming defeat at Hurricane Field.

GSW (2-7-3, 0-5-2 PBC) kept the match scoreless for nearly 72 minutes.

The Hurricanes were not able to capitalize on scoring chances in the final 18 minutes of play.

With tonight’s defeat, the Pacers sweep the Hurricanes on the season and have lost the last two meetings.

The Hurricanes will head to the sunshine state Wednesday for a 7 p.m. Peach Belt Conference match at Flagler (3-6-4). The Saints are coming off a 1-0 loss against Eckerd College