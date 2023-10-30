Hurricanes Golf climbs to #4 in DII rankings

Published 7:58 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The GSW Golf Team moved up three spots to #4 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division II Coaches Poll released on Monday. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

NORMAN, OK – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s golf team moved up three spots to No. 4 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division II Coaches Poll released today by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

GSW wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with a win at the 15-team Hurricane Invitational on Oct. 17. GSW captured the title by finishing ahead of the current top-ranked team in the country along with the third and sixth-ranked programs.

Senior transfer Marco Trstenjak won the individual championship at the Hurricane Invitational with a 2-under par and was named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week for that performance. Trstenjak currently ranks second in the PBC in scoring average (70.9) and teammate Erik Fogel sits fourth (71.1). Trstenjak finished in the Top 10 of three of the four events GSW played in the fall and Fogel notched a pair of Top 10 finishes.

GSW opens its spring schedule on Feb. 12 at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate in St. Augustine, Fla.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll – October 27

Rank University Points Previous  
1 North Georgia (13) 474 1  
2 Oklahoma Christian (3) 423 2  
3 Lincoln Memorial 422 3  
4 Georgia Southwestern 396 7  
5 Grand Valley State (1) 385 4  
6 Lee (2) 367 9  
7 West Florida 332 8  
8 Florida Southern (1) 330 10  
9 Nova Southeastern 329 5  
10 Barry 225 6  
11 Saint Leo 216 T-11  
12 Sonoma State 200 T-11  
13 Colorado State Pueblo 199 13  
14 Henderson State 164 T-18  
15 Colorado Christian 160 15  
16 Chico State 152 17  
17 Tampa 143 22  
18 South Carolina Aiken 120 24  
19 Lander 108 RV  
20 Western Washington 105 16  
21 Simon Fraser 91 14  
22 Coker 87 RV  
23 Carson-Newman 84 20  
24 Cal State Monterey Bay 77 RV  
25 Columbus State 72 RV  

Others Receiving Votes: Anderson (SC) (71), Lynn (64), Cal State-San Marcos (59), Barton (53), Missouri S&T (48), Tiffin (41), Ferris State (35), West Texas A&M (34), Cal State East Bay (33), Missouri Southern State (33), Central Oklahoma (31), Dallas Baptist (29), Southern Arkansas (28), Shorter (22), Midwestern State (20), Wayne State (MI) (19), Texas-Permian Basin (18), Cameron (17), Colorado Mesa (17), Colorado School of Mines (17), Wingate (16), Missouri – St. Louis (15), Texas-Tyler (15), Findlay (13), Valdosta State (13), McKendree (12), Indianapolis (10), Union (TN) (10), Harding (8), Newberry (6), Northwood (6), Rogers State (5), Lenoir Rhyne (4), King (3), Cal State Dominguez Hills (2), Flagler (2), Northeastern State (2), South Carolina Beaufort (2), Central Missouri (1), Palm Beach Atlantic (1), Virginia Union (1), Washburn (1).

 

 

More Sports

Late goal snaps Lady Hurricanes’ winning streak

Clayton State Upends GSW in Regular Season Finale

Panthers edge out Worth County in high-scoring affair

Wildcats maul Eagles 36-0

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage