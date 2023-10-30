Hurricanes Golf climbs to #4 in DII rankings Published 7:58 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

NORMAN, OK – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s golf team moved up three spots to No. 4 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division II Coaches Poll released today by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

GSW wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with a win at the 15-team Hurricane Invitational on Oct. 17. GSW captured the title by finishing ahead of the current top-ranked team in the country along with the third and sixth-ranked programs.

Senior transfer Marco Trstenjak won the individual championship at the Hurricane Invitational with a 2-under par and was named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week for that performance. Trstenjak currently ranks second in the PBC in scoring average (70.9) and teammate Erik Fogel sits fourth (71.1). Trstenjak finished in the Top 10 of three of the four events GSW played in the fall and Fogel notched a pair of Top 10 finishes.

GSW opens its spring schedule on Feb. 12 at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate in St. Augustine, Fla.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll – October 27

Rank University Points Previous 1 North Georgia (13) 474 1 2 Oklahoma Christian (3) 423 2 3 Lincoln Memorial 422 3 4 Georgia Southwestern 396 7 5 Grand Valley State (1) 385 4 6 Lee (2) 367 9 7 West Florida 332 8 8 Florida Southern (1) 330 10 9 Nova Southeastern 329 5 10 Barry 225 6 11 Saint Leo 216 T-11 12 Sonoma State 200 T-11 13 Colorado State Pueblo 199 13 14 Henderson State 164 T-18 15 Colorado Christian 160 15 16 Chico State 152 17 17 Tampa 143 22 18 South Carolina Aiken 120 24 19 Lander 108 RV 20 Western Washington 105 16 21 Simon Fraser 91 14 22 Coker 87 RV 23 Carson-Newman 84 20 24 Cal State Monterey Bay 77 RV 25 Columbus State 72 RV

Others Receiving Votes: Anderson (SC) (71), Lynn (64), Cal State-San Marcos (59), Barton (53), Missouri S&T (48), Tiffin (41), Ferris State (35), West Texas A&M (34), Cal State East Bay (33), Missouri Southern State (33), Central Oklahoma (31), Dallas Baptist (29), Southern Arkansas (28), Shorter (22), Midwestern State (20), Wayne State (MI) (19), Texas-Permian Basin (18), Cameron (17), Colorado Mesa (17), Colorado School of Mines (17), Wingate (16), Missouri – St. Louis (15), Texas-Tyler (15), Findlay (13), Valdosta State (13), McKendree (12), Indianapolis (10), Union (TN) (10), Harding (8), Newberry (6), Northwood (6), Rogers State (5), Lenoir Rhyne (4), King (3), Cal State Dominguez Hills (2), Flagler (2), Northeastern State (2), South Carolina Beaufort (2), Central Missouri (1), Palm Beach Atlantic (1), Virginia Union (1), Washburn (1).