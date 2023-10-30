Hurricanes Golf climbs to #4 in DII rankings
Published 7:58 pm Monday, October 30, 2023
From Staff Reports
NORMAN, OK – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s golf team moved up three spots to No. 4 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division II Coaches Poll released today by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
GSW wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with a win at the 15-team Hurricane Invitational on Oct. 17. GSW captured the title by finishing ahead of the current top-ranked team in the country along with the third and sixth-ranked programs.
Senior transfer Marco Trstenjak won the individual championship at the Hurricane Invitational with a 2-under par and was named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week for that performance. Trstenjak currently ranks second in the PBC in scoring average (70.9) and teammate Erik Fogel sits fourth (71.1). Trstenjak finished in the Top 10 of three of the four events GSW played in the fall and Fogel notched a pair of Top 10 finishes.
GSW opens its spring schedule on Feb. 12 at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate in St. Augustine, Fla.
Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll – October 27
|Rank
|University
|Points
|Previous
|1
|North Georgia (13)
|474
|1
|2
|Oklahoma Christian (3)
|423
|2
|3
|Lincoln Memorial
|422
|3
|4
|Georgia Southwestern
|396
|7
|5
|Grand Valley State (1)
|385
|4
|6
|Lee (2)
|367
|9
|7
|West Florida
|332
|8
|8
|Florida Southern (1)
|330
|10
|9
|Nova Southeastern
|329
|5
|10
|Barry
|225
|6
|11
|Saint Leo
|216
|T-11
|12
|Sonoma State
|200
|T-11
|13
|Colorado State Pueblo
|199
|13
|14
|Henderson State
|164
|T-18
|15
|Colorado Christian
|160
|15
|16
|Chico State
|152
|17
|17
|Tampa
|143
|22
|18
|South Carolina Aiken
|120
|24
|19
|Lander
|108
|RV
|20
|Western Washington
|105
|16
|21
|Simon Fraser
|91
|14
|22
|Coker
|87
|RV
|23
|Carson-Newman
|84
|20
|24
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|77
|RV
|25
|Columbus State
|72
|RV
Others Receiving Votes: Anderson (SC) (71), Lynn (64), Cal State-San Marcos (59), Barton (53), Missouri S&T (48), Tiffin (41), Ferris State (35), West Texas A&M (34), Cal State East Bay (33), Missouri Southern State (33), Central Oklahoma (31), Dallas Baptist (29), Southern Arkansas (28), Shorter (22), Midwestern State (20), Wayne State (MI) (19), Texas-Permian Basin (18), Cameron (17), Colorado Mesa (17), Colorado School of Mines (17), Wingate (16), Missouri – St. Louis (15), Texas-Tyler (15), Findlay (13), Valdosta State (13), McKendree (12), Indianapolis (10), Union (TN) (10), Harding (8), Newberry (6), Northwood (6), Rogers State (5), Lenoir Rhyne (4), King (3), Cal State Dominguez Hills (2), Flagler (2), Northeastern State (2), South Carolina Beaufort (2), Central Missouri (1), Palm Beach Atlantic (1), Virginia Union (1), Washburn (1).