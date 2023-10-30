Wildcats maul Eagles 36-0 Published 1:35 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

BUENA VISTA, GA – The #1-ranked Schley County Wildcats (9-0) continue to be unstoppable, as they made the short trip over to Buena Vista and mauled the Marion County Eagles by the score of 36-0 this past Friday.

SCHS opened the scoring when quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carson Westbrook. The extra point by Miguel Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 7-0 with 11:51 to go in the second quarter.

A little over five minutes later, SCHS struck again when running back Kabreon Aldridge broke through the MC defense and scampered 16 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats decided to go for two and succeeded when running back Zayden Walker scored to make it 15-0 with 6:02 to go before halftime.

Then with just 50 seconds left in the first half, SCHS quarterback Blake Weldon threw a 31-yard pass to Jordan Hudson for another Wildcats touchdown. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 22-0 at halftime.

With 6:29 to go in the third quarter, the Wildcats struck again when Weldon threw another touchdown pass to Hudson. The extra point by Yanez was good and SCHS led 29-0.

Then with 1:24 left in the third quarter, Aldridge scored his second rushing touchdown of the night when he ran the ball into the end zone from five yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats went on to win by the score of 36-0.

Jay Kanazawa completed 12 of 16 passes for 145 yards, a touchdown and one interception and backup quarterback Blake Weldon completed 10 of 12 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Kabreon Aldridge rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns and wide receiver Jordan Hudson caught three passes for 99 yards, with two of those passes being for touchdowns.

The Wildcats will finish their regular season on the road at Greenville this coming Friday, November 3. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.