Owner of J Bar N Horsemanship & Livestock Matt Trip Gives an Interview Published 2:06 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Matt Tripp, the owner and trainer at J Bar N Horsemanship & Livestock gave an interview on November 31rst. Up by Andersonville, his farm was appeared when a break in the young oak trees revealed a pasture.

I parked under a large oak and was greeted by a blue heeler and an Australian shepherd. A newly constructed round pen was semi-circled by two barns and a pen with a couple of horses. Several young cows were in a pasture connected to one of the barns.

A man in a cowboy hat and spurs with a weathered tan and a short dark beard introduced himself as Tripp. He talked about setting up the operation as he showed me around.

“We just bought this place June 1rst. We’ve been doing lots of work.”

He pointed to the round pen.

“This wasn’t here, the round pen, the barns were in pretty poor shape. I grew up in Montezuma, but we moved back down here in June from North Carolina.”

Tripp described the method he uses to teach people how to train horses.

“We are teaching them how to train horses in a way that’s a fair deal to the horse and not just like the old school method of basically beating horses into submission. We’re offering the horse a good deal and making more of a partnership with them. We are teaching that and then we’re teaching herd management with cows. Picking out sickness, roping, doctoring, everything that goes with that.”

He talked about the legacy of trainers who used the method.

“The newest person is Buck Branaman, and he was the one that did the horse training and everything for the movie The Horse Whisperer. I don’t like to really call it horse whispering. Tom Dorrance invented most of this, then Ray Hunt after him, and now Buck Branaman.”

He talked about his motivation to learn the newer method.

“I got into this newer style of horsemanship a couple of years ago. I’m getting older, and I want to do it in a better and safer way.”

He described a typical day on the ranch.

“In the morning I usually get up, I feed, then saddle up a horse, do ground work with all my horses before I ride them, every time.

We’ll use horses in the morning to check the cows. We ride out around the cows every single day, just so that when we do have something sick and we have to rope it, they aren’t running off when we walk up to them. They’re real calm around the horses.”

He summarized the routine.

“Doing ranch work during the middle of the day, fencing, hay, whatever, and then riding in the afternoon typically.”

Tripp also talked about his service making farm calls to check on the health of other herds.

“If it’s working the cattle, sometimes it’s horseback, sometimes it’s not. But that could be anything from checking on somebody’s herd horseback, looking to see if anything is sick and doctoring it, or just going to someone’s place and working cattle on foot, pushing them through the shoot to doctor and give vaccines. If it’s horses, it may be going somewhere to halter break some horses, or just check somebody’s horses out.”

He gave examples of jobs people would call him to train horses for.

“They want to ride trails, they want to work cows, they want to do some kind of rodeo event, or they’ve just got a horse with a bad problem that likes to buck or rear or run off with them. So basically just problem solve and do whatever they need.”

He showed me the horses on the farm.

“That one is technically a pony. The other one is not. She’s a full-size quarter horse. He’s a big fellow but he’s just shorter. We got him unbroke, no saddle nothing ever. I’m training him up to sell next year.”

He started naming them.

“Coon, that’s Rayetta, that’s Dally, and then Cricket is the tanned buckskin back there. I’ve got two horses right now that I’m working off site that are coming here this weekend, and then I’ve got another client bringing me a quarter horse tomorrow or the next day, and he’s gonna use that to work cows.”