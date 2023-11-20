Area Beat Report November 17 through 20

Published 5:18 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Banks, Brianna Kwana (In Jail), 30, City Probation
  • Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (weekender), 31, Weekender
  • Cochran, Nickalus Lee (In Jail), 26, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Failure to Appear
  • Davis, James Arthur (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol
  • Ellison, Demarqus Shakur (In Jail), 29, Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor/Illegal possession of controlled substance
  • Hudson, Deontae Marquis (In Jail), 30, tampering with evidence/Manufacturing, Distributing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substances
  • Lyles, Christopher Devon (In Jail), 21, Theft By Receiving stolen property/City Probation
  • Martinez-Mendoza, Norlan Noehl (Bonded Out), 23, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding
  • Pope, Taneisha Lashun (In Jail), 36, Probation Violation/Bench Warrant
  • Roberts, Crystal Alexis (In Jail), 38, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Illegal stop/Stand /Park where prohibited/Hands free device required
  • Rogers, Sharha Coriana (Fine Paid), 19, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Shelton, Antonio Vincent (In Jail), 46, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Tolbert, Tyshika Lakie (In Jail), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Walden, Jordan Nichole (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Walker, Rontavious Demarco (In Jail), 33, Manufacturing, distributing Schedule 1 or 2 drugs with intent to distribute/Improper use of hand signal/Tampering with evidence – felony
  • Waters, Dwayne Iyle (Bonded Out), 56, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/17

  • 1209 Middle River Rd. at 9:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 195 Rd. and Tommy Smith Rd. at 9:34 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 130 Lane Store Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 27 at Brown Mill Pond Rd. at 4:33 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 990 GA Hwy 49 N at 10:23 p.m., Missing Person
  • GA Hwy 49 N near Ellaville St. at 11:01 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 154 Longhorn Circle at 3:27 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Lester St. at MLK at 3:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for prohibited red lights siren
  • Hwy 280 E and Pryor Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Deer Accident Report

11/18

  • 147 GA Hwy 27 E at Garland William Associates at 12:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 East at 1:05 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
  • US Hwy 19 S and US Hwy 280 W at 1:11 a.m., Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 W at 1:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation
  • 366 Holman Rd. at 9:52 a.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 144 Pecan Terrace at 2:33 p.m.,, Criminal Trespass
  • Hwy 49 N at Upper River Rd. at 2:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 100 Lacross Rd. at Spring Hill Baptist Church at 2:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 3:59 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • Confederate St. at 4:27 p.m., Loud Music
  • Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 5:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for no decal on license plate
  • Hwy 27 E and Sylvan Place at 8:21 p.m., Warning issued for obstructed license plate
  • 552 Pessell Creek Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Loud Music

11/19

  • Sunset Park at Pecan Terrace at 12:56 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for reference to no tag on display
  • 128 Rainbow Terrace at 5:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 237 Lacross Rd. at 3:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 153 Sunset Park at Astro Club at 4:17 a.m., Shots Fired
  • District Line Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 1:11 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 404 at 4:46 p.m., Bad Child
  • 215 Walters St. at 5:41 p.m., Fight
  • 357 Middle River Rd. at Apt. A at 7:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 27 at 1:39 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 West and US Hwy 19 N at 3:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for break light and tag light
  • 118 South ML Hudson St. at Dollar General at 3:20 a.m., Bad Child

11/20

  • 346 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Correctional Center at 7:04 a.m., Accident Report

 

