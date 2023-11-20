Area Beat Report November 17 through 20
Published 5:18 pm Monday, November 20, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Brianna Kwana (In Jail), 30, City Probation
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (weekender), 31, Weekender
- Cochran, Nickalus Lee (In Jail), 26, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Failure to Appear
- Davis, James Arthur (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol
- Ellison, Demarqus Shakur (In Jail), 29, Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor/Illegal possession of controlled substance
- Hudson, Deontae Marquis (In Jail), 30, tampering with evidence/Manufacturing, Distributing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substances
- Lyles, Christopher Devon (In Jail), 21, Theft By Receiving stolen property/City Probation
- Martinez-Mendoza, Norlan Noehl (Bonded Out), 23, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding
- Pope, Taneisha Lashun (In Jail), 36, Probation Violation/Bench Warrant
- Roberts, Crystal Alexis (In Jail), 38, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Illegal stop/Stand /Park where prohibited/Hands free device required
- Rogers, Sharha Coriana (Fine Paid), 19, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Shelton, Antonio Vincent (In Jail), 46, Theft By Shoplifting
- Tolbert, Tyshika Lakie (In Jail), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Walden, Jordan Nichole (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Walker, Rontavious Demarco (In Jail), 33, Manufacturing, distributing Schedule 1 or 2 drugs with intent to distribute/Improper use of hand signal/Tampering with evidence – felony
- Waters, Dwayne Iyle (Bonded Out), 56, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/17
- 1209 Middle River Rd. at 9:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 195 Rd. and Tommy Smith Rd. at 9:34 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 130 Lane Store Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 27 at Brown Mill Pond Rd. at 4:33 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 990 GA Hwy 49 N at 10:23 p.m., Missing Person
- GA Hwy 49 N near Ellaville St. at 11:01 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 154 Longhorn Circle at 3:27 a.m., Welfare Check
- Lester St. at MLK at 3:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for prohibited red lights siren
- Hwy 280 E and Pryor Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Deer Accident Report
11/18
- 147 GA Hwy 27 E at Garland William Associates at 12:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 East at 1:05 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
- US Hwy 19 S and US Hwy 280 W at 1:11 a.m., Speeding
- US Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 W at 1:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation
- 366 Holman Rd. at 9:52 a.m., Domestic disturbance
- 144 Pecan Terrace at 2:33 p.m.,, Criminal Trespass
- Hwy 49 N at Upper River Rd. at 2:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 100 Lacross Rd. at Spring Hill Baptist Church at 2:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 3:59 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- Confederate St. at 4:27 p.m., Loud Music
- Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 5:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for no decal on license plate
- Hwy 27 E and Sylvan Place at 8:21 p.m., Warning issued for obstructed license plate
- 552 Pessell Creek Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Loud Music
11/19
- Sunset Park at Pecan Terrace at 12:56 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for reference to no tag on display
- 128 Rainbow Terrace at 5:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 237 Lacross Rd. at 3:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 153 Sunset Park at Astro Club at 4:17 a.m., Shots Fired
- District Line Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 1:11 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 404 at 4:46 p.m., Bad Child
- 215 Walters St. at 5:41 p.m., Fight
- 357 Middle River Rd. at Apt. A at 7:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 27 at 1:39 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 West and US Hwy 19 N at 3:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for break light and tag light
- 118 South ML Hudson St. at Dollar General at 3:20 a.m., Bad Child
11/20
- 346 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Correctional Center at 7:04 a.m., Accident Report