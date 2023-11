Schedule of Observances for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Published 10:41 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Schedule of Observances for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA (Nov. 19, 2023) — Ceremonies celebrating the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away today at age 96, will take place from Monday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia.

The Carter family invites members of the public to pay their respects at the repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum and to view the family motorcade.

Guidance on the motorcade routes and repose can be found here: https://rosalynncartertribute.org/. Ceremonies will be broadcast on major television networks and streamed online.

MONDAY, NOV. 27

Wreath-Laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and Repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

10:25 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade will arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Mrs. Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, accompanied by past and present members of her U.S. Secret Service detail.

10:40 a.m.: The motorcade will depart the grounds of the medical center on a public route to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. The public is invited to pay respects along the motorcade route, which will be shared later.

11 a.m.: Motorcade arrives at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid.

11:15 a.m.: Motorcade departs for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

3:15 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

3:30 p.m.: Repose service in lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

6-10 p.m.: The Carter family invites members of the public to pay their respects as Mrs. Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle will be available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Carter Center Departure Ceremony and Tribute Service

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Carter Presidential Center departure ceremony. Motorcade proceeds to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University with invited guests.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Funeral Service and Interment

10:55 a.m.: The funeral procession arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

11 a.m.: A service for family and invited friends takes place at the church.

12:30 p.m.: The casket will be transferred to a hearse and depart for private interment at the Carter family residence.

The public is welcome to line the family motorcade route as it proceeds from the church, down Bond Street, and along Hwy. 280 in downtown Plains. Viewing areas will be designated. Everyone is expected to respect private property and park only in designated areas.

The family’s official online condolence book, schedule updates, official biography, and a tribute to Rosalynn Carter’s life and legacy can be found at www.rosalynncartertribute.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, P.O. Box 647, Americus, GA 31709, or the Carter Center Mental Health Program, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307. Donations can be made online atwww.rosalynncartertribute.org

Condolence books will be available to sign at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

The Carter Center

Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.

A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.