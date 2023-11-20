Sherrif Eric Byrant Offers Condolences After Rosalynn Carter’s Death Published 4:08 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

“First and foremost, our condolences to the entire Carter Family. Since my administration we have worked closely with the Carter staff and the Carter Center, knowing that this day would soon come, we are readily prepared to assist in whatever areas necessary to ensure a smooth and dignified and most revered funeral service here in this community. We are working and meeting daily with staff of the Carter Center and other personnel to make sure that we have support and personnel in place wherever and whenever needed. Again, we offer condolences to this family, and we will be working very closely with them throughout the next two weeks to assist in the arrangements for her service.”