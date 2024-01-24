Civitan Press Release Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The Americus Civitan Club presented an award to Joel Ward for 30 years of service to the organization. Joel has been a faithful member and number one recruiter of new members to the Club. The award was presented by Gerald Smith, President on behalf of Civitan International at the meeting January 23rd. Joel is retired and was owner/operator of The Shopper in Americus.



Also, the Civitan Club welcomed guest speaker, Barten Hooks, who presented a program of Investment strategies and is affiliated with A G Edwards, Investment firm.



The Americus Civitan Club is part of Civitan International whose headquarters is in Birmingham Alabama where the organization was founded. The headquarters located there is part of the Civitan Research Center and affiliated with the University of Alabama-Birmingham. The primary focus of Civitan is to provide support for people with developmental disabilities. The local club has contributed at least $100 per member for over 20 years, a distinction which few clubs in Georgia have accomplished. The local club also contributes scholarships to Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College and other community support such as Night to Shine, part of the Tim Tebow Foundation.