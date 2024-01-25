Area Beat Report January 24, 2024
Published 12:39 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Alexander, Chris Lenoris (In Jail), 53, Holding for Dougherty County
- Ballard, Darius Demonta (In Jail), 34, Hold for SCSO
- Daughtry, Payton Nicholas (In Jail), 27, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Fields, Tommy Joshua (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
- Glover, Jerome Marion (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation/Failure to Appear
- Lewis, Gerald Alexander (In Jail), 52, Probation Violation
- Mizell, Dakoda Neil (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/24
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 7:44 a.m., Warning for expired tag
- GA Hwy 280 E at Lamar Road at 8:37 a.m., Accident Report
- GA State Route 3 near Little Bear Branch Road at 8:44 a.m., Welfare Check
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at SC LEC Lobby at 10:11 a.m., Forgery
- 1131 Tallent Store Road at 10:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Rainbow Terrace at 1:53 p.m., Arson – 2nd Degree
- South GA Tech Parkway near Southerfield Rd. at 2:46 p.m., Accident With Injuries
- Hwy 280 E at John Deer at 5:29 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 10:58 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 127 Gary Brewer Rd. at 12:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 30 at 3:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
1/25
- GA State Route 49 at Peacock Alley at 5:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1996 GA Hwy 30 West at 7:58 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 107 W. Robin Hill Dr. at 2:42 a.m., Alarm Activation