Area Beat Report January 29, 2024
Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Tyra Julisa (Bonded Out), 19, Affray (Fighting)
- Brown, Joshua Isaiah Omar (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- McGruder, Madison (Bonded Out), 18, Affray/Disrupting Public School
- Roberson, Anfernee Malik (In Jail), 25, Holding for Bleckley County
- Willis, Blessin Sha’Dahe (Bonded Out), 24, Affray (Fighting)
- Woods, Wayne (In Jail), 44, sentenced to serve eight years
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/29
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby at 10:26 a.m., Threats
- Sumter County High School at 12:17 p.m., Fight
- Poplar St. at Academy St. at 1:14 p.m., Fight
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 1:50 p.m., Disrupting Public School/Fighting
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby at 4:02 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 738 Hwy 118 at 4:16 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 195 North of Tommy Smith Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Speeding
- 1131 Tallent Store Rd. at 4:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 27 at District Line Rd. at 5:01 p.m., Warning for expired registration and brake light violation
- Lamar Rd. at Statham Lakefront Rd. at 5:22 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 153 Sixth St. at 6:51 a.m., Suicide Threat