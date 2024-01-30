Area Beat Report January 29, 2024

Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Banks, Tyra Julisa (Bonded Out), 19, Affray (Fighting)
  • Brown, Joshua Isaiah Omar (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
  • McGruder, Madison (Bonded Out), 18, Affray/Disrupting Public School
  • Roberson, Anfernee Malik (In Jail), 25, Holding for Bleckley County
  • Willis, Blessin Sha’Dahe (Bonded Out), 24, Affray (Fighting)
  • Woods, Wayne (In Jail), 44, sentenced to serve eight years

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/29

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby at 10:26 a.m., Threats
  • Sumter County High School at 12:17 p.m., Fight
  • Poplar St. at Academy St. at 1:14 p.m., Fight
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 1:50 p.m., Disrupting Public School/Fighting
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby at 4:02 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 4:16 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 195 North of Tommy Smith Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Speeding
  • 1131 Tallent Store Rd. at 4:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 27 at District Line Rd. at 5:01 p.m., Warning for expired registration and brake light violation
  • Lamar Rd. at Statham Lakefront Rd. at 5:22 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 153 Sixth St. at 6:51 a.m., Suicide Threat

More Local news

Area Beat Report January 26 through 29, 2024

Area Beat Report January 25, 2024

Area Beat Report January 24, 2024

Area Beat Report January 23, 2024

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage