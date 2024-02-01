#13 ranked Lady Hurricanes defeat Clayton State Published 1:48 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The 13th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team earned its seventh consecutive Peach Belt Conference win, defeating in state rival Clayton State 83-62 Wednesday evening in the Storm Dome. GSW improves to 9-1 at home this season.

Lexi McCully led the way, scoring 18 points as she connected on seven of her 12 shots and made four of her eight shots from the three-point range. McCully also added two rebounds with a steal and two assists. She has tallied double-digit points in eight games this season.

Leah Johnson had an outstanding performance as well. She tallied 15 points and made six of her seven shot attempts. Johnson also added three rebounds and four blocks. Johnson has scored in double figures in consecutive games.

Destiny Garrett turned in a solid performance, as she collected 12 points. Garrett was good on four of her six shots and hauled in seven boards and four assists. Garrett has collected five or more rebounds in five games this season

Jashanti Simmons adds to her incredible season. She scored 11 points, connecting on four of her nine shot attempts. Simmons also hauled in a career-high 16 rebounds, earning her second double-double of the season. Simmons also collected four assists and three steals. Simmons has scored double-digit points in 13 games this season.

The final Lady Hurricane to score in double figures, Leianya Massenat, recorded 10 points. She hit on four of eight shots. Massenat also hauled in two rebounds and an assist.

The Hurricanes took control of the game early, outscoring the Lakers 15-4 in the first quarter and never looked back. GSW never trailed at any point in the game.

GSW (15-2, 8-1 PBC) will stay home to complete the season series against Lander University (14-5,7-2 PBC) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday from the Storm Dome. Lander won the first match in overtime back on January 6.