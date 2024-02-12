Wildcats rout Greenville in first round of region tournament Published 1:30 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) dominated the Greenville Patriots from start to finish. They shot the ball extremely well from the field and forced numerous turnovers on defense. As a result, they were able to rout the Patriots by the score of 68-50 in the first round of the GHSA Class A Division 2 Region 6 Tournament on Saturday at Schley County High School.

“We played well defensively. We’re still trying to get better as the tournament goes on,” SCHS Head Coach Roderick Martin said. “We’ve got Taylor County on Tuesday so we’re just going to focus on defense and keep playing hard.”

The Wildcats will play Taylor County in Butler on Tuesday at 6 p.m. If they win that game, they will clinch a berth in the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs.

Jordan Hudson led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points and Jack Clark had 15 points, all of them on five three-pointers. Both Zayden Walker and JaLewis Solomon each had nine points and both Jay Kanazawa and Tyrese Cook each had five points in the winning cause.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter. They did this by being patient on offense and forcing turnovers. As the first half continued, the Wildcats went on a 7-2 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Jack Clark. At this point, SCHS had a 21-8 lead. During this period of the game, the Wildcats were also getting it done on the defensive end. They were able to limit the Patriots’ scoring opportunities. On the offensive end, the Wildcats continued their hot shooting from the field and it led to a 34-17 halftime lead for SCHS.

However, the Patriots would not go away. They went on a 6-2 run to start the third quarter before Martin called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Wildcats reestablished their dominance and took a 43-23 lead with a little more than four minutes left in the third quarter.

As the second half continued, the Wildcats continued their dominance of the Patriots on both ends of the court and by the time the horn sounded to end the game, SCHS would have a 68-50 victory.