Schley County’s Ross named to Pre-Season All-State Team while Long brothers garner Honorable Mention

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Schley County senior running back/strong safety Zamon Ross has been named to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A Public Pre-Season All-State Team as a kickoff and punt returner by recruitgeorgia.com.

During the 2019 season, Ross had a kickoff return average of 35.8 yards, with his longest return being 84 yards. Ross’s punt return average in 2019 was 16.8 yards and his longest punt return went for 44 yards. In total, Ross amassed 210 yards on punt and kickoff returns during the 2019 season.

Ross is also a standout running back for the Wildcats. In 2019, Ross rushed for 885 yards on 132 carries and scored nine touchdowns. Ross also got it done as a receiver, catching 16 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. In total, Ross amassed 1,333 all-purpose yards with a 111.1 all-purpose yard average.

Ross is also a solid defensive player as well. In 2019, he tallied a total of six tackles, with four of them being solo tackles. He also had 0.5 sacks and had one interception for 18 yards.

Ross was not the only Wildcat recognized by recruitgeorgia.com. Both Jarrett and Jacob Long made the website’s Honorable Mention list for Class A Public players.

Jarrett Long will enter the 2020 season as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback. On offense, Long rushed for 21 yards on four carries and scored two touchdowns in 2019. As a receiver, Long caught three passes for 114 yards and scored a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Long tallied a total of 77 tackles, including 33 solo tackles. Long also had three sacks and seven hurries.

Long’s brother, Jacob Long, also made Pre-Season Honorable Mention. In 2019, Long caught two passes for 68 yards.

As a middle linebacker, Long had a total of 79 tackles, including 37 solo tackles. He also had a total of four sacks and two hurries.

Ross, the Long brothers and the rest of the Schley County Wildcats will open the 2020 season on Friday, September 4, in Albany against Deerfield-Windsor. The Knights will be playing their first season as a member of the GHSA.