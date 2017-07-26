On March 31, 2020 at approximately 8:46 PM, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Rockdale Subdivision Loop ...

(ATLANTA) — Today, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that, pursuant to the authority vested in him by O.C.G.A. § 21-2-50.1, he is ...

The Sumter County Board of Education will hold the following meetings: Monday, April 13, 2020 Finance/Personnel/Property @ 4:00 P.M. ...

Release from Americus Police Department April 21, 2020 The Americus Police Department is currently investigating a series of ...

With Chattahoochee, Marion, and Schley Counties reporting, Cheokas leads Hooks 3,791 votes to 2,041 votes. That’s 65 percent to 35 percent. Waiting for Sumter County ...

BREAKING NEWS Number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter County has risen to 355 with 21 deaths AMERICUS – As of 11:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) reports that the number of confirmed cases of ...

Local News Poole warns of bad weather coming and Torbert urges citizens to take COVID-19 seriously AMERICUS – On Tuesday, April 21, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (SCBOC) held their monthly meeting via Zoom, the video and audio conference calling ...

Local News South Georgia Tech beginning remote registration for summer semester From Staff Reports AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is beginning remote registration for its eight-week Summer Semester, which is scheduled to begin on ...

BREAKING NEWS Number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter rises to 334 with 20 deaths AMERICUS – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sumter County has risen to 334 and ...

Local News South Georgia Tech to honor Spring 2020 graduates with virtual graduation From Staff Reports AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) postponed its Spring 2020 graduation due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The SGTC Spring 2020 ...

Local News Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host Community Blood Drive this Friday From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting a community blood drive this Friday, April 24, at the First ...

Local News Governor Kemp gives green light for certain businesses to go back to work and gives a statewide update on the Coronavirus From Staff Reports ATLANTA – At his press conference on Monday, April 20, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on the spread of ...

BREAKING NEWS Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Sumter County continues to go up AMERICUS – The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Sumter County continues to climb. As of 11:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, the Georgia Department ...

BREAKING NEWS Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sumter County rises to 314 As of 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter County ...

BREAKING NEWS Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sumter County climbs past the 300 mark with 14 deaths From Staff Reports AMERICUS – At 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 17, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that the total number of ...

Local News County Board of Commissioners to have virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 21 AMERICUS – On Tuesday, April 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners had to conduct their monthly work session using video conferencing due to social ...

Local News Sumter County BOC approves beginning the procedure to close Renecker Road From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Even though the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (SCBOC) could not meet at the Sumter County Courthouse for its ...

Sports SGTC guard Anna McKendree signs with Nicholls State From Staff Reports AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) sophomore guard Anna McKendree has announced that she plans to continue her athletic and ...

BREAKING NEWS Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sumter County has risen to 269 with 12 fatalities According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in ...

Sports Former Schley County baseball standout transfers to GSW From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Former Schley County baseball standout Reid Ragsdale has decided to play his final two seasons of college baseball at ...

Local News Ameri Green Environmental provides barbecue for first responders AMERICUS – With cases of COVID-19 on the rise here in Sumter County, healthcare workers, along with the Sumter County Fire Department, the Sumter County ...

Sports Former SGTC Lady Jets star commits to Stetson University From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Shamari Tyson, a member of the South Georgia Technical College women’s basketball team, has decided to continue her education ...

BREAKING NEWS Number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter County rises to 245 AMERICUS – As of noon on Monday, April 13, the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) reports that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 ...

BREAKING NEWS Severe weather expected for Sumter County this evening AMERICUS – The National Weather Service is expecting severe weather to occur this evening throughout much of North, Central and West Georgia, including Americus and ...

Sports Nieves returns to Americus to play for GSW From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Former South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) standout guard Alyssa Nieves has decided to transfer from Morehead State University to ...

Local News COVID-19 cases in Sumter County climb to 227, along with nine fatalities From Staff Reports AMERICUS – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of noon Monday, April 13, the amount of COVID-19 cases ...

Local News SGTC video gives students step-by-step instructions for using online resources From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Online or distance learning may be a challenge to some students, so South Georgia Technical College has prepared a step-by-step ...

Sports Two Lady Jets named to 2019-2020 All-America Teams From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Two South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) women’s basketball players have been selected to the 2019 -2020 National Junior College Athletic ...

Local News Local Department of Labor office tries to help Sumter County’s unemployed due to COVID-19 AMERICUS – The COVID-19 Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the nation’s economy. According to an article published in the British newspaper, The Guardian, a record ...