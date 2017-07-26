Top Stories
APD release: Burglaries involving removal of electric meters
Release from Americus Police Department April 21, 2020 The Americus Police Department is currently investigating a series of ...
Upcoming Board of Education meetings held via Facebook live
The Sumter County Board of Education will hold the following meetings: Monday, April 13, 2020 Finance/Personnel/Property @ 4:00 P.M. ...
Georgia’s primary election postponed until June 9, 2020
(ATLANTA) — Today, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that, pursuant to the authority vested in him by O.C.G.A. § 21-2-50.1, he is ...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office drug bust while responding to a Shots Fired call
On March 31, 2020 at approximately 8:46 PM, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Rockdale Subdivision Loop ...
Cheokas leads Hooks in Chattahoochee, Marion and Schley Counties
With Chattahoochee, Marion, and Schley Counties reporting, Cheokas leads Hooks 3,791 votes to 2,041 votes. That’s 65 percent to 35 percent. Waiting for Sumter County ...
by Ken Gustafson.
Number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter County has risen to 355 with 21 deaths
AMERICUS – As of 11:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) reports that the number of confirmed cases of ...
by Ken Gustafson, Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:07 pm
Poole warns of bad weather coming and Torbert urges citizens to take COVID-19 seriously
AMERICUS – On Tuesday, April 21, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (SCBOC) held their monthly meeting via Zoom, the video and audio conference calling ...
by Ken Gustafson, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:09 pm
South Georgia Tech beginning remote registration for summer semester
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is beginning remote registration for its eight-week Summer Semester, which is scheduled to begin on ...
by Ken Gustafson, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:00 pm
Number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter rises to 334 with 20 deaths
AMERICUS – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sumter County has risen to 334 and ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:32 pm
South Georgia Tech to honor Spring 2020 graduates with virtual graduation
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) postponed its Spring 2020 graduation due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The SGTC Spring 2020 ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:23 pm
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host Community Blood Drive this Friday
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting a community blood drive this Friday, April 24, at the First ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:41 pm
Governor Kemp gives green light for certain businesses to go back to work and gives a statewide update on the Coronavirus
From Staff Reports ATLANTA – At his press conference on Monday, April 20, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on the spread of ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:34 am
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Sumter County continues to go up
AMERICUS – The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Sumter County continues to climb. As of 11:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, the Georgia Department ...
by Ken Gustafson, Sunday, April 19, 2020 5:35 pm
Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sumter County rises to 314
As of 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter County ...
by Ken Gustafson, Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:42 pm
Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sumter County climbs past the 300 mark with 14 deaths
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – At 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 17, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that the total number of ...
by Ken Gustafson, Friday, April 17, 2020 11:45 pm
County Board of Commissioners to have virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 21
AMERICUS – On Tuesday, April 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners had to conduct their monthly work session using video conferencing due to social ...
by Ken Gustafson, Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:35 pm
Sumter County BOC approves beginning the procedure to close Renecker Road
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Even though the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (SCBOC) could not meet at the Sumter County Courthouse for its ...
by Ken Gustafson, Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:21 pm
SGTC guard Anna McKendree signs with Nicholls State
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) sophomore guard Anna McKendree has announced that she plans to continue her athletic and ...
by Ken Gustafson, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:03 pm
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sumter County has risen to 269 with 12 fatalities
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:22 pm
Former Schley County baseball standout transfers to GSW
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Former Schley County baseball standout Reid Ragsdale has decided to play his final two seasons of college baseball at ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:14 pm
Ameri Green Environmental provides barbecue for first responders
AMERICUS – With cases of COVID-19 on the rise here in Sumter County, healthcare workers, along with the Sumter County Fire Department, the Sumter County ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:35 pm
Former SGTC Lady Jets star commits to Stetson University
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Shamari Tyson, a member of the South Georgia Technical College women’s basketball team, has decided to continue her education ...
by Ken Gustafson, Monday, April 13, 2020 2:03 pm
Number of COVID-19 cases in Sumter County rises to 245
AMERICUS – As of noon on Monday, April 13, the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) reports that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 ...
by Ken Gustafson, Monday, April 13, 2020 1:05 pm
Severe weather expected for Sumter County this evening
AMERICUS – The National Weather Service is expecting severe weather to occur this evening throughout much of North, Central and West Georgia, including Americus and ...
by Ken Gustafson, Sunday, April 12, 2020 6:35 pm
Nieves returns to Americus to play for GSW
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Former South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) standout guard Alyssa Nieves has decided to transfer from Morehead State University to ...
by Ken Gustafson, Sunday, April 12, 2020 2:51 pm
COVID-19 cases in Sumter County climb to 227, along with nine fatalities
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of noon Monday, April 13, the amount of COVID-19 cases ...
by Ken Gustafson, Friday, April 10, 2020 10:35 pm
SGTC video gives students step-by-step instructions for using online resources
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Online or distance learning may be a challenge to some students, so South Georgia Technical College has prepared a step-by-step ...
by Ken Gustafson, Thursday, April 9, 2020 3:55 pm
Two Lady Jets named to 2019-2020 All-America Teams
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Two South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) women’s basketball players have been selected to the 2019 -2020 National Junior College Athletic ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 4:28 pm
Local Department of Labor office tries to help Sumter County’s unemployed due to COVID-19
AMERICUS – The COVID-19 Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the nation’s economy. According to an article published in the British newspaper, The Guardian, a record ...
by Ken Gustafson, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 2:13 pm
SGTC Adult Education programs continue differently
From Staff Reports AMERICUS – Where there is a will, there is a way. That is the philosophy that the South Georgia Technical College ...